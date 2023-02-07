ANTEC NX360 Mid-Tower Chassis

The desk is so narrow, do you want to find a short ATX box to put on the desk? ANTEC’s new entry-level NX360 Mid-Tower will be a good choice. It adopts the Compact ATX short body design and is only 37.8cm long. It can still maintain good expansion capabilities. The large-area mesh panel can provide a good air intake space, and the attached 3 ARGB fans can support the synchronization of motherboard lighting effects. The price is HK$350, which is better than enough.

The front panel of ANTEC NX360 adopts MESH large-area mesh surface, and then adds the common diamond-shaped mesh of ANTEC NX series. When operating, the three 12cm ARGB fans will reveal colorful lighting effects. Generally, entry-level flat boxes will use 3mm glass to reduce the flatness For the side panels, NX360 still maintains a thickness of 4mm. I don’t know if this is a selling point.

The I/O Panel of ANTEC NX360 is located on the top of the front panel, providing Power switch button, LED mode button, 2 sets of USB 2.0 ports, 1 set of USB 3.0 ports, 3.5mm headphone and microphone audio ports.

Compact ATX, only 37.8cm long

It is made of SPCC cold-rolled steel plate and ABS plastic material. The size is 472mm x 210mm x 378mm. The short body design can support standard ATX motherboards. The 37.8cm short body design is shorter than our own MATX thin box, and it can fit even a narrow table. Next, the disadvantage is that you can’t put a graphics card that is too long. If you don’t install water cooling, it can support cards up to 29cm long. After installing water cooling, you can only support 23.8cm long cards, which can only meet entry-level to mid-level graphics cards.

There is a Chamber at the bottom to separate the motherboard and the power supply area, providing a good cable management space and isolating noise. It supports a power supply up to 18cm in length. If the Drive Bay is removed, it can support a power supply up to 31.5cm in length. It is equipped with power supply side window design support A power supply product with LED display, the Drive Bay in the Chamber adopts a detachable design, so that the chassis can be extended to use a relatively long power supply.

ANTEC NX360 has increased the thickness of the cable management layer to 20mm, which is a lot of progress compared to the previous NX series with only 13mm. Even novices will not find it difficult to manage cables.

Since M.2 SSD has become popular, the storage capacity of ANTEC NX360 has become very small. There is a detachable Drive Bay inside the Chamber, which can support one 3.5 HDD + one 2.5 HDD/SSD device.

Attached ARGB fan, supports motherboard synchronization

Another selling point of ANTEC NX360 is that it is attached with three 12cm ARGB fans, which is different from the fixed-effect ARGB lighting effect of ordinary flat boxes. One 3-Pin ARGB interface is connected to the motherboard, which can realize the synchronization of lighting effects.

Support 360 + 120 radiator

In terms of fan support, the front of the NX360 can support 3 sets of 120mm / 140mm fans, with 3 ARGB fans attached randomly, the top can support 2 sets of 120mm fans, the tail can support 1 set of 120mm fans, and a 120mm fan is also attached to the tail cooling fan.

In terms of radiators, the front can support a maximum of 360mm water-cooled radiators, the top cannot be arranged with radiators, and the rear position can support 120mm water-cooled radiators.

ANTEC NX360 Mid-Tower Chassis

Price: HK$350

Enquiry: QC Suppliers (3853-5353)

Editor’s comment:

For players who have limited desk space and want to place a desk, ANTEC NX360 will be a good and cheap choice. The Compact ATX short body design is only 37.8cm long, shorter than many MATX case sizes, and it comes with 3 ARGB fans It can support motherboard lighting effect synchronization, and the price is HK$350, which is quite affordable.