Showcasing audio equipment for game distributors at the YAMAHA booth at TGS2022! Experience themed soundproof rooms!
Technology

by admin
At the Tokyo Game Show 2022 (hereinafter referred to as TGS2022) held from September 15 (Thursday) to September 18 (Sunday), 2022, world-renowned audio manufacturersYamaha Music JapanWill be exhibiting, here I come. Designed for game voice chat and game dealers” ZG series“The experience and display, which has been loved by dealers since 2015” AG series“Exhibition, not only sound insulation but also sound It is a booth full of highlights and experiences in a soundproof room” Sefine NS ”。

Live mixer “AG series”

The live mixer “AG series” that many people are currently using
Completely revamped in April 2022 AG03MK2 “and” AG06MK2 “display.

Game Streaming Mixer “ZG01”

Game Streaming Mixer “ZG01”
And this time, it seemed quite satisfied,Focus on game voice chat and game distributionGame Streaming Mixer “ZG01”is a small audio mixer. It is more compact than traditional products, and its size makes it easy to place on a table that is easily filled with various devices and wires.
Said to be designed for game voice chat and game distribution, its functions have been specialized and refined for intuitive operation via separate knobs.
It’s designed so that even those who have never used a blender before can easily get started.

Use dedicated software” ZG Controller ” can be edited in more detail.
It has a simple, flat UI with few quirks, and the projects are well organized so it seems intuitive to use.
Also, when you press the help button marked with a “?” in the upper right corner,Operation guide for the currently displayed screenThis is the first time the new design has appeared.

Headphone “YH-G01” and experience
We experienced the “ZG01” with Yamaha’s first gaming headset “YH-G01”, which is the best combination with the ZG01.
The YH-G01 is comfortable to wear, and it doesn’t seem to hurt the head after prolonged use.
The sound you hear is flat, giving the impression that it has a straightforward presentation.
The knobs and buttons to be operated on the ZG01 are carefully selected, so it is easy to judge which person will do what, and it is fun to touch.
The mute key is in a very easy-to-understand location that is reassuring.
Isn’t it a product that is close to the reality of the dealer?

Game Streaming Mixer “ZG01”
Other exhibits of “AG01” and “SR-C20A”

“AG01”
“AG01”
“SR-C20A”
“SR-C20A”
Experience the most talked about soundproof room “Sefine NS”!

Soundproof room
Soundproof room “Cefine NS”
I want to laugh and scream as much as possible and stream the game!
However, I think there are a lot of streamers who worry that they can’t do it because they worry about disturbing the neighbors.

This time, I experienced the hot discussion at the boothThe soundproof room “Cefine NS”
What’s more, it’s not just an experience or an exhibition, it’s a favorite of Yamaha’s soundproof rooms. ZETA DIVISHION’s game publisherYuta Seki ( @stylishnoob ) The distribution room used has been replicated as much as possible.It is said that you can experience a soundproof room.
I am curious about this! So I had the same experience in the editorial department.

It’s thick and fairly solidly constructed.
It’s prefab, and at this event, experts installed it in about two hours.

Empty PET bottles scattered on the floor are very realistic.
Looking away while feeling familiar, a cute model of Mr. Guan’s beloved cat Coco appears.
I played a video on my computer while looking at the equipment and the inside of the room, trying to talk like an announcer, butIt sounds so natural!
When it comes to soundproofing rooms, the sound tends to be muffled or unnatural.
It’s a soundproof room focused on sound, so it’s an environment where you can handle sound easily.

As a test, another editor was talking loudly inside, and I tried listening carefully outside the soundproof room with the video volume turned up to MAX.I can’t hear the sound inside at all!
It’s possible, though, that it’s drowned out a bit due to the hustle and bustle of the TGS2022, but in reality, muffled sounds are sometimes heard from inside.

For those who have experienced it, there is also the gift of monster energy
SNS event reception novelty!

novel
Follow “Yamaha (Game/Distribution)” at the TGS2022 venue ( @YamahaGame_en )account, #yamaha soundproof roomPost tags on SNS and show the screen to YAMAHA booth staff, Doorknob Watch by Yuta Seki
Follow “Yamaha (Game/Distribution)” at the TGS2022 venue ( @YamahaGame_en )account, #timeraincoat×ZGAn event is being held, which can be obtained by posting a postcard with the hashtag “Shiyu Ui x ZG” on SNS and showing it to the YAMAHA booth staff“Shiyu Ui x ZG” postcard
There is only one day left until the end of the event, but if you are going to TGS2022, why not experience the hotly debated soundproof room and participate in the SNS event?

For more information on the soundproof room display and experience, please visit the ad hoc website “Broadcaster Yuta SekiThe soundproof room reproduction project of”, and for the Game Streaming Mixer “ZG01”, visit the Yamaha Music Japan official site!

