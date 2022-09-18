At the Tokyo Game Show 2022 (hereinafter referred to as TGS2022) held from September 15 (Thursday) to September 18 (Sunday), 2022, world-renowned audio manufacturersYamaha Music JapanWill be exhibiting, here I come. Designed for game voice chat and game dealers” ZG series“The experience and display, which has been loved by dealers since 2015” AG series“Exhibition, not only sound insulation but also sound It is a booth full of highlights and experiences in a soundproof room” Sefine NS ”。

Live mixer “AG series” funglr Games The live mixer “AG series” that many people are currently using

Completely revamped in April 2022 AG03MK2 “and” AG06MK2 “display.

Game Streaming Mixer “ZG01” Game Streaming Mixer “ZG01” funglr Games And this time, it seemed quite satisfied, Focus on game voice chat and game distribution Game Streaming Mixer “ZG01”is a small audio mixer. It is more compact than traditional products, and its size makes it easy to place on a table that is easily filled with various devices and wires.

Said to be designed for game voice chat and game distribution, its functions have been specialized and refined for intuitive operation via separate knobs.

It’s designed so that even those who have never used a blender before can easily get started. funglr Games Use dedicated software” ZG Controller ” can be edited in more detail.

It has a simple, flat UI with few quirks, and the projects are well organized so it seems intuitive to use.

Also, when you press the help button marked with a “?” in the upper right corner, Operation guide for the currently displayed screen This is the first time the new design has appeared. funglr Games Headphone “YH-G01” and experience funglr Games We experienced the “ZG01” with Yamaha’s first gaming headset “YH-G01”, which is the best combination with the ZG01.

The YH-G01 is comfortable to wear, and it doesn’t seem to hurt the head after prolonged use.

The sound you hear is flat, giving the impression that it has a straightforward presentation.

The knobs and buttons to be operated on the ZG01 are carefully selected, so it is easy to judge which person will do what, and it is fun to touch.

The mute key is in a very easy-to-understand location that is reassuring.

Isn’t it a product that is close to the reality of the dealer? Game Streaming Mixer “ZG01” funglr Games

Other exhibits of “AG01” and “SR-C20A” “AG01” funglr Games “SR-C20A” funglr Games

Experience the most talked about soundproof room “Sefine NS”! Soundproof room “Cefine NS” funglr Games I want to laugh and scream as much as possible and stream the game!

However, I think there are a lot of streamers who worry that they can’t do it because they worry about disturbing the neighbors. This time, I experienced the hot discussion at the boothThe soundproof room “Cefine NS” ！

What’s more, it’s not just an experience or an exhibition, it’s a favorite of Yamaha’s soundproof rooms. ZETA DIVISHION’s game publisherYuta Seki ( @stylishnoob ) The distribution room used has been replicated as much as possible. It is said that you can experience a soundproof room.

I am curious about this! So I had the same experience in the editorial department. funglr Games funglr Games It’s thick and fairly solidly constructed.

It’s prefab, and at this event, experts installed it in about two hours. funglr Games funglr Games Empty PET bottles scattered on the floor are very realistic.

Looking away while feeling familiar, a cute model of Mr. Guan’s beloved cat Coco appears.

I played a video on my computer while looking at the equipment and the inside of the room, trying to talk like an announcer, butIt sounds so natural!

When it comes to soundproofing rooms, the sound tends to be muffled or unnatural.

It’s a soundproof room focused on sound, so it’s an environment where you can handle sound easily. funglr Games As a test, another editor was talking loudly inside, and I tried listening carefully outside the soundproof room with the video volume turned up to MAX. I can’t hear the sound inside at all!

It’s possible, though, that it’s drowned out a bit due to the hustle and bustle of the TGS2022, but in reality, muffled sounds are sometimes heard from inside. For those who have experienced it, there is also the gift of monster energy funglr Games