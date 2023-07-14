Shueisha Games Announces New Game Project ‘AMU’ and Survival Game ‘Project Survival’ at BitSummit Let’s Go!!

Title: Shueisha Games Announces Exciting New Game Projects at BitSummit Let’s Go!!

Date: July 14, 2023

By: Gaming Corner Taro

SHUEISHA GAMES, a renowned game publishing brand under the Japanese general publishing house Shueisha, made a thrilling announcement at the Japanese independent game show “BitSummit Let’s Go!!” today (14th). The company introduced a new game project called “AMU” and unveiled a survival game developed by Malaysia-based Magnus Games Studio.

The upcoming RPG, currently titled “Project Survival (Temporary Name),” was showcased alongside real gameplay footage. While the release date remains undetermined, it is expected to be available on PC (Steam) and various other platforms. This highly anticipated game will immerse players in an open-world setting where survival skills and resource management will be vital.

“AMU,” the new project by SHUEISHA GAMES, intends to support game developers worldwide. “Project Survival (tentative name)” will mark the debut sponsorship under the AMU project. The released video footage displayed vibrant visuals, reminiscent of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” featuring picturesque grasslands. The game’s construction method and system interface resembled “Yuanshin,” while incorporating a 3D model style inspired by “Monster Hunter.” The video concluded with a delightful barbecue scene, emphasizing that the game is still undergoing development.

“Project Survival” promises an immersive open-world experience, offering players the chance to navigate expansive environments, scavenge for food and materials, forge weapons and equipment, construct bases, and even tame creatures. This survival craft gameplay will support up to 25 players simultaneously exploring the unknown universe.

Treacherous forests, towering mountains, frigid peaks, and enigmatic ruins will serve as the backdrop for thrilling encounters with majestic beasts and cunning predators. Along with combat, players will also have the opportunity to develop deep bonds with the local biomes, turning these environments into loyal companions. Each biome will possess unique traits, abilities, and behaviors, aiding players in their quest for survival.

While “Project Survival” accommodates up to 25 players, individuals can choose to embark on their own solitary journey, strategically utilizing the abundant resources scattered across the map. Establishing bases and settlements with fellow survivors is an option, or players can engage in fierce skirmishes with others, vying for valuable resources.

In the vast, dangerous, and captivating world of “Project Survival,” players will shape their destinies. They must decide whether to rise from the ashes of the old world and thrive in this new realm or succumb to the perils that lie ahead.

This exciting announcement has undoubtedly piqued the interest of gamers eagerly awaiting the release of “Project Survival.” SHUEISHA GAMES is poised to deliver yet another thrilling gaming experience that combines elements of beloved classics with innovative features. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated game!

