The British Academy of Film Arts Film Awards (BAFTA) announced that Shuhei Yoshida has received the 2023 BAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his 30 years of influence on the game industry.

Shuhei Yoshida, who is currently the head of the independent game developer program at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), was previously the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios (SIE WWS), and has been an important member of the PlayStation brand since joining Sony.

Today, BAFTA announced the award of the 2023 BAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award to Shuhei Yoshida, in recognition of his 30-year career, which has had a huge impact on the game industry, and hopes to give him the highest honor. Simultaneously, BAFTA released an interview video with Shuhei Yoshida, sharing his love for games and other content.

The 2023 BAFTA Awards will be held on March 30.

