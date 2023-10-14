Shutterstock and images generated with AI: the copyright belongs to no one, the profits belong to everyone

“We have used artificial intelligence for years: to classify the content of photos and illustrations, facilitate searches, suggest similar solutions. This is why we converted images into text, but with generative AI the path is reversed: from words we get images,” explains Lúí Smyth, responsible for generative AI and creation tools at Shutterstock. Founded in 2003 in New York, it was among the first photo agencies to launch an artificial intelligence-based image generator in 2021, and last year announced agreements with OpenAI and LG: “We provided the data, they allowed us to use technologies such as Dall-E and Exaone”.

In the beginning there was noise

Smyth is in Amsterdam for the AI ​​World Summit and begins his talk by describing how images are created in neural networks. There is something poetic and fascinating in the thought that everything arises from a noise; at the beginning, in fact, whatever the request, the system generates something very similar to what you see on the screen of a TV without an antenna: black dots on a white background. More dots are added randomly, until some areas become darker and others lighter. Lights and shadows emerge, but at this point recognizing an image is a bit like undergoing Rorschach tests. Little by little, eyes, nose and ears emerge, and finally the cat that was requested for the test emerges. “We can create images that reflect the world as it is, others as we would like it to be, others still completely unreal or abstract, and infinite combinations between these categories.”

The images created with AI, he explains to us later in an exclusive interview, can be used for the most varied purposes: “At the beginning we thought that our generative artificial intelligence would be used for specific research, for which they were not There are many results available in our catalogue, over time we realized that people are looking for extravagant, unusual, interesting images that are visually more surprising than those that are generally available in classic stock image libraries. They are often used for storyboards or to have a visual counterpart of what you have in mind. They use them for blog posts, illustrations, especially YouTubers and influencers who need to illustrate their stories quickly and interestingly. And musicians who want to create their own album covers.”

Shutterstock’s typical business model is similar to that of Spotify: with a subscription, customers can use a certain number of images per month or year (but also vector illustrations, videos, even music), while creators are recognized a fee every time their work is downloaded. Photographers retain copyright in their images, but the agency has full permission to market, display and license them to clients on its site even without the photographer’s final approval.

Thus, in twenty years, the agency came to have a portfolio of over 734 million images, which were also used to train its AI. Anyone who wants can ask that their work not be used for artificial intelligence, the others receive compensation through a fund created specifically for this purpose. “Our authors receive royalties both from images generated through our AI, and from larger deals related to computer vision data (Shutterstock, in addition to OpenAI and LG, provides images for AI training to Meta, Google and Nvidia, among the others, ndr), and it all flows into the same fund, which has already paid millions of dollars to our authors, although I can’t reveal the exact amount,” explains Smyth. “Payment received is in proportion to the amount of assets provided that are used for training; therefore, the more content you have, the greater the portion of earnings that come from the fund. Obviously the images must be original and of such quality as to meet our standards, not only for the images but also for the use of related tags and metadata.”

The judgment is human, and the percentage of approved images is around 60%. It is not possible to upload images whose ownership cannot be proven, yet for some time there has been an ongoing dispute with Wikimedia because several Shutterstock photos and illustrations were apparently taken from the online encyclopedia site without authorization or compensation. The authors cannot even upload works created with artificial intelligence to the site, yet they certainly are: one in particular has been discussed a lot, because it seems to have ended up in the poster of Loki 2. For the advertising of the TV series, Disney would have used an image taken from Shutterstock, which appears to have been created with artificial intelligence, but which is not reported as such in the agency’s catalogue.

It is a question of trust, but not only: in the case of images created with artificial intelligence, who owns the copyright? “From a legal point of view, things are not very clear. Does it belong to whoever generated the image, who wrote the prompt, who developed the system, who created the images with which the AI ​​was trained? We will probably never find a clear answer, but our business model is based on selling the right to use certain content to our customers. And the same goes for generative content: from us you purchase the right – exclusive or not – to use a specific image, but not its ownership”. The issue is very complex, the market for images generated with AI is growing rapidly, and everyone has their own solution: Adobe, for example, for its Firefly platform has only used material for which it holds the copyright, the same has done Getty, which has struck a deal with Nvidia. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Italian tech Week promises to find a way to repay the creators whose works were used for Dall-E’s training. Meanwhile, Microsoft is pushing on the generation of images in Bing, while Stability AI, which produces Stable Diffusion, is focusing entirely on open source.

A better world

And what happens if someone writes a prompt, a command with which a very successful image is generated? “Here things get complicated. You always retain a right to the prompt itself, probably a certain degree of creativity should also be recognized in those who write a prompt. However, our aim is not to create prompt engineers, quite the opposite: we help anyone to transform what he has in mind into reality”. Even if you are not an expert in photography or a professional illustrator, Shutterstock offers the possibility of modifying real images, using AI to adapt them to the needs of users and particular situations. And to At this point the question is inevitable: what is real? “We are working with other companies involved in the generation of images with AI to establish rules and define a standard to identify this type of content.” Already today, in the metadata, it is indicated that these are images created by generative artificial intelligence, but modifying them is not difficult. “It is not up to us to establish what is real and what is not; if there are boundaries they must be established collectively. However, as an agency we ensure that the bias is compensated as much as possible in the images produced by our AI, we intervene to increase diversity and ensure that trends, cultures, groups and minorities are present and correctly represented”. In the distorting mirror of Shutterstock’s AI, the world is already better today than it is in reality.