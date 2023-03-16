Among the news of the day we cannot fail to mention the lack of agreement between SIAE and Meta which will lead to the removal of the music for which SIAE holds the copyright from the Facebook and Instagram catalogues, with the consequent impossibility of use by users for posts and Stories.

In response to the statement sent by the social network giant, the SIAE note has arrived which highlights how it is a “unilateral decision by Meta” taken by the Silicon Valley giant just as the negotiation was underway. A decision which, the Company points out, “baffles Italian authors and publishers”.

According to SIAE, “you are asked to accept a unilateral proposal from Meta regardless of any transparent and shared assessment of the effective value of the repertoire. This position, together with Meta’s refusal to share relevant information for the purposes of a fair settlement, is evidently in contrast with the principles enshrined in the copyright directive for which authors and publishers throughout Europe have strongly fought”.

On the matter it is the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano also spoke in committee in the House. the Government official stated that “the transnational giants must respect the identity and legislative sovereignty of the States but above all the work of ingenuity of the people, which is one of the highest expressions of humanity and culture of a nation. We must defend the intellectual works of Italian authors”.

In the meantime, Meta will proceed with the removal of the tracks from its catalog from the early afternoon and Italian and European users will no longer be able to use the SIAE songs in Instagram and Facebook Stories, Reels and Feeds.