Round of financing from 23 million euros for Sibylla Biotech. The deal sees an international consortium of investors specializing in life sciences led by V-Bio Ventures (Belgium) with the participation of Indaco Venture Partners SGR, Seroba Life Sciences (Ireland), 3B Future Health Fund (Luxembourg), Claris Ventures (Italia), CDP Venture Capital (Italia), VI Partners (Switzerland) e Vertis SGR (Italy), the latter “seed investor” of the company.

Founded as a spin-off from a multidisciplinary scientific collaboration between the National Institute of Nuclear Physics, the University of Trento and the University of Perugia, Sibylla Biotech uses a proprietary platform called Pharmacological Protein Inactivation by Folding Intermediate Targeting (PPI-FIT) which, thanks to “super-computers” with enormous computing capacity, allows the identification of binding sites present in the intermediate states of protein folding then destined to disappear in the final conformation.

«Sibylla Biotech is developing molecules that degrade the proteins involved in serious diseases. These compounds are designed to interfere with the folding process of the selected protein by binding to the intermediate folding states of the same. It is a highly differentiated approach in the field of protein degradation, capable of studying a range of previously inaccessible targets »comments Lidia Pieri, PdD. co-founder and chief executive officer of Sibylla Biotech, adding: «We have gained the support of a strong group of experienced investors, including Indaco Venture Partners to whom my thanks go, and the capital needed to advance our therapeutic pipeline, expand the protein folding simulation technology platform and bring additional skills to our team ».

The investment will be used to develop new innovative drugs through the platform, identifying new classes of molecular targets and related drug therapies that give hope for the treatment of currently incurable diseases.

Indaco Bio’s first investment

The transaction is also the first investment of the Indigo Bio base, which, launched last May, announced the first closing at 95 million euros. The European Investment Fund (EIF), CDP Venture Capital SGR through the Technology Transfer fund, Intesa Sanpaolo, Quaestio SGR, and Inarcassa participated in the collection of the new fund. «We are very proud to inaugurate the activity of our new Indigo Bio fund with the participation in the financing round of Sibylla Biotech. Leveraging on the experience accumulated by our SGR in biotech but also in deeptech, we will do our best to contribute to the growth of the PPI-FIT platform, which is located on a technological frontier full of potential “underlines Davide Turco, co-founder and CEO of Indaco SGR.