The latest work of the representative RPG “FINAL FANTASY” series under SQUARE ENIX “FINAL FANTASY XVI” has been confirmed to be launched on June 22, 2023. ” conducted an in-depth analysis, allowing players to better understand why the protagonist Clive Rosfeld’s revenge is so intense.

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” will lead players into an epic dark fantasy world. The story takes place in Valishjaya, which is sheltered by the mother crystal. The peace has been shaken due to the threat of the territory being swallowed by the spread of the dark zone. Powerful summoned beasts, and manifesters who possess the power to appear and drive summoned beasts, will determine the fate of this land.

This is the story of Clive Rosefield, the warrior named “Chief Knight of Rozaria”, sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, who is also the manifestation of the Phoenix, the summoned beast of fire. Before long, Clive will encounter terrible tragedy and vow to avenge the summoned beast Black Ifrit, and a major disaster will befall due to the awakening of this mysterious being.

Enter climactic battles and unleash the mighty power of your summoned beasts

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” is the first complete action role-playing game in the “Final Fantasy” series. It is specially designed for PS5 and contains a unique combat system. When fighting, you can not only integrate the power of summoned beasts into swordsmanship, but also control summoning The beast itself! Switch Clive’s summon skills and manifest as summons against each other in fast-paced real-time action battles. Some of the new systems introduced in this game can be found in the above trailer. Players can learn more by listening to the information below and discover how these new content and other elements will help players to fire.

epic battle

When confronting hostile manifesters, an epic battle between summoned beasts is about to begin!

Summoned Beast Action

Clive will use the power of many summoned beasts in thrilling battles.

play to your heart’s content

Whether you’re a seasoned action gamer or someone who just wants to enjoy the story, Clive’s adventures can be enjoyed by anyone with a plethora of accessibility options.

A plot focus mode has been added to the game, which is recommended for players who are not used to action games, and those who want to focus more on the plot elements of the game. In this mode, Clive automatically dodges some attacks, and can trigger epic combos from summoned beasts with the simple press of a button. In the action-focused mode, Clive’s every move is controlled by the player. It is a good choice for those who are confident in their skills or want to test their skills.

hero friend

Enter the trusty Torgar.

Torgal was another northern loner who was taken in by the Rosfeld family. During one of the expeditions to the frozen north, Grand Duke Erwin found Torgal alone on the snow, and he brought it back to his son. Torgal survived the near-extinction of Rosfed and was reunited with Clive more than a decade later, still as loyal to his master as ever.

Clive’s loyal love wolf, Torgal, never leaves his side in battle, nor does he back down when the enemy approaches. Torgal can not only attack the enemy, but also heal Clive’s injuries. As long as Clive gives orders at the right time, the two can become powerful partners.

The more the better

Because sometimes, fighting fate is not just one person’s responsibility.

At certain turning points in his adventures, Clive’s party will be joined by certain reliable allies who will fight by his side, and these party members will change combinations as the story progresses. Unlike Torgal, these party members do not directly follow the player’s command, but will automatically fight when they see enemies.

One of the members of the team is Sidfas Telamon, nicknamed “Sid” by his friends. He was originally a soldier and later became an outlaw. He is dedicated to creating a place where anyone can die with dignity for persecuted magic users (endowed) and exploited manifests. He is good at mechanical engineering, and for the survival needs of himself and the members of the organization who are also heretics, he is committed to studying the method of living in the dark zone. Sid is also a manifester, and shortly after arriving in Farisjea, the power of the summoned beast Ramu awakened in him. Undoubtedly, it was also this power that made him stand out in the army of the Kingdom of Volud, and it was also because of this that he met that Benedida Herman…

Speaking of the inclusion of various types of characters, the official list of English voice actors has also been announced. Players can refer to the information below to see who will give soul to the characters of “FINAL FANTASY XVI”:

Clive Rosefield: Ben Starr

Joshua Rosefield: Logan Hannan

Jill Warwick (as a child): Charlotte McBurney

Jill Warwick (young): Susannah Fielding

Sidfas Telamon: Ralph Ineson

Benedida Hermann: Nina Yndis

Hugo Kupka: Alex Lanipekun

Dion LeSareau: Stewart Clarke

Barnabas Zalm: David Menkin

Hopefully, this information will make players more excited about the game content that will be released on June 22, 2023. Players who are interested in this work can find more detailed information about the characters and view the latest news on the official website of “FINAL FANTASY XVI”.

source