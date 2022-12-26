According to Jim Ryan, it is said that the number of users of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service is actually decreasing, and even the current number of subscribers in the global region is only about 20 million, while the number of PlayStation Plus global subscribers has accumulated close to 50 million. PlayStation 5 sales have surpassed Xbox Game Pass subscriptions combined.

According to reports from the Insider Gaming website, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in an employee Q&A held internally on December 12 this year that he does not think that the Xbox Game Pass subscription service will be the most direct competitor, and even emphasized that the PlayStation 5 in the past two years The number of models sold has actually exceeded the total number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Since Microsoft claimed in April this year that the number of users of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service has exceeded 25 million, the subscription fee has been lowered this year, and the subsequent launch of a family plan that can be subscribed with multiple people, and plans to launch additional advertisements, to Offer a subscription version at a lower price, thereby convincing more users to join.

However, according to Jim Ryan, it is said that the number of users of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service is actually decreasing, and even the current number of subscribers in the global region is only about 20 million, while the number of PlayStation Plus global subscribers has accumulated close to 50 million. The total number of advertised PlayStation 5 sales has exceeded the total number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Based on the data previously released by Sony, the total number of PlayStation 5 shipments has indeed exceeded 25 million units, but Jim Ryan apparently only calculated the number of users of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service corresponding to the Xbox game console, and did not subscribe to the PC Game Pass corresponding to the PC platform. The number of people is included in the calculation.

However, judging from Microsoft’s current active promotion of Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and if it successfully convinces local regulatory agencies to successfully complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023, it will definitely have a certain impact on the development of Sony’s game business.