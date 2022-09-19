Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) earlier announced that PS VR2 will be launched early next year, but Hideaki Nishino, SIE’s senior vice president of platform planning and management, said on a Podcast a few days ago that PS VR2 will not be backward compatible with older PS VR games. It means that many classic VR games and PS4 game VR content will not be playable on PS VR2 if the manufacturer does not re-port it.

PS VR is a product launched in 2016. In addition to classic VR such as “Beat Saber”, “Superhot VR”, “No Man’s Sky”, “Batman: Arkham VR”, there are also many PS4 games such as “Resident” Games such as Evil 7: Biohazard, Star Wars: Squadrons, Ace Combat 7 and more are adding VR content.

However, Nishino Hideaki said that because PS VR2 uses a new controller with tactile feedback and adaptive triggers, uses Inside-out tracking, and adds eye tracking, 3D sound effects and 4K HDR display, the performance is much higher than PS VR, So PS VR2 games need to be developed in a completely different way than PS VR.

《Horizon: Call of the Mountain》

In other words, old PS VR games/content cannot be played on PS VR2 unless the manufacturer re-ports the game to PS VR2. Fortunately, PS VR can continue to be used on PS5 as long as it is equipped with an adapter.

No Man’s Sky released a promotional video for PS VR2 in June, and PS VR2 games that have been announced so far include Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil: Village, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, Demeo, Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge, Firewall ULTRA, Moss: Book II, and more. Earlier, SIE held demo sessions overseas and in Japan, allowing the media to try out a variety of PS VR2 games, which were generally highly praised.

《No Man’s Sky》PS VR2 版

《Resident Evil： Village》

《The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution》