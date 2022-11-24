Home Technology SIE is about to carry out general cleaning and begins to ban low-quality trophy games from being released on the shelves- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
SIE is about to carry out general cleaning and begins to ban low-quality trophy games from being released on the shelves

SIE is about to carry out general cleaning and begins to ban low-quality trophy games from being released on the shelves

In recent years, there have been a lot of single-click game works on the PS Store, and each of them has almost the same content, but there are multiple trophies in the game that players can obtain, and they can also be obtained with a single click, so that players can It’s easy to “grab trophies”, but this kind of game will be banned soon.

Foreign media DEX.EXE said that it received an anonymous source, and SIE issued a warning letter to the developers of such games, pointing out that developers launching such a large number of variant games with the same type of content will have a negative impact on the experience of customers and partners .

If multiple products with duplicate features or experiences are released, and each offering different trophies is not enough to differentiate the content, the work may be removed from the PS Store, the related content will be deleted, or even the developer’s PlayStation Partners account will be terminated.

In recent years, there have indeed been a lot of “Press X For Trophies” trophy games on the PS Store, and the contents of these games are almost exactly the same. The convenience of game search.

Related coverage: https://dexdotexe.com/playstation-bans-shovelware-and-easy-platinum-games-on-the-playstation-store/

