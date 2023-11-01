Siemens and Microsoft for a project on artificial intelligence…

Technology companies Siemens e Microsoft they are working together to achieve together a project on artificial intelligence in manufacturing, transportation and healthcare.

What does this joint project between Siemens and Microsoft on artificial intelligence consist of? It’s about creating a chatbot able to assist the staff of client companies in the field of new product design and in the organization of production and maintenance.

But not only. The AI-based project aims to examine the information collected by Siemens and helps customers to Quickly create, improve, and debug automation code complexes and shorten simulation times in their factories and other facilities.

Schaeffler’s example of using artificial intelligence

Schaeffler is the German company that operates in the automotive field and has adopted Siemens Industrial Copilot, the artificial intelligence born from the project between Siemens and Microsoft.

How Schaeffler uses Copilot? The goal is to help its engineers program industrial automation systems such as robots. It intends to use Siemens Industrial Copilot to reduce production downtime at its factories. Tasks that previously took weeks to complete could now be completed in minutes.

“This has the potential to revolutionize the way companies design, develop, produce and operate,” he has declared Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens. “Making human-machine collaboration allows engineers to accelerate development times, thereby increasing innovation and addressing skilled labor shortages.”

Microsoft Copilot, what it is

This project marks a significant step forward in the world of AI, offering a convergence between chat and LLM (Large Language Model) models which allows users to interact with AI tools in natural language.

One of the defining features of Microsoft Copilot is its ability to integrate context and information from the Web with professional data and activities carried out on a PC. But Microsoft assures that this will not compromise user privacy and security.

Copilot will be accessible for free through Windows 11, Microsoft 365 e il browser web con Edge e Bing.It will work like an app and will be easily accessed with a simple right mouse click. Over time, Microsoft plans to further expand Copilot’s features and integrations with popular applications, aiming to create a unified experience for users.

