Siemens SICAM: IT security warning of a new bug

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Siemens SICAM. You can read a description of the security gaps and a list of the affected systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Siemens SICAM on June 13th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the Siemens SICAM product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Siemens Security Advisory (Stand: 12.06.2023).

Several vulnerabilities for Siemens SICAM reported – risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.2.

Siemens SICAM Bug: Summary of reported vulnerabilities

Siemens SICAM is a product family of SCADA systems for the operation of industrial processes.

An attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Siemens SICAM to execute arbitrary program code with administrator rights and bypass security measures.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-33921, CVE-2023-33920 und CVE-2023-33919 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Siemens SICAM A800 CP-8031 < CPCI85 (cpe:/h:siemens:sicam)

Siemens SICAM A800 CP-8050 < CPCI85 (cpe:/h:siemens:sicam)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Siemens Security Advisory vom 2023-06-12 (13.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://cert-portal.siemens.com/productcert/html/ssa-731916.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of the present IT security notice for Siemens SICAM. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/13/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de