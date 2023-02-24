Home Technology Sigma Announces Production of Nikon Z Mount Compatible Lenses Licensed by Nikon
Technology

Sigma Announces Production of Nikon Z Mount Compatible Lenses Licensed by Nikon

by admin
Sigma Announces Production of Nikon Z Mount Compatible Lenses Licensed by Nikon

Although lens brands including sigma, tamron, tokina and other lens brands have been producing compatible lenses for camera systems such as canon, nikon and sony for many years, after all, the patents of lens adapters (especially those involving electronic contacts for autofocus) are in the hands of the body brands In the past, there have been rumors that each other has gone to court before. For example, Sigma was sued by Nikon many years ago because of the bayonet adapter patent. Nikon also deliberately restricted the electronic information of third-party brand lenses through firmware updates. Compatibility; Sigma announced at the 2023 CP+ event that it has been authorized by Nikon to produce Nokon Z mount compatible lenses.

Don’t say that Sigma is the right decision. Lang has feelings, but maybe he has no intention of it. The key is whether Nikon nods to the previous two problems, but at least it also means that Nikon Z adapters are still profitable. After all, the traditional DSLR is now No. 1 The scale of the KF adapter of a brand Pentax and the demand for non-brand lenses from diehard consumers have been so low that they are directly released by these professional lens brands.

At present, Sigma expects to launch three F1.4 large-aperture lenses in the first wave, including 6mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Launched Sony E mount, Canon EF-M mount, Leica L mount (compatible with Panasonic full-frame cameras), Fuji X mount and M43 mount.

More Cool3C articles
Crossroads Traveler 2 Raiders Experience: Character Analysis, Map Instructions, Inherent Skills, Potential Arrangement
Netflix I am Chihiro Movie Experience: Arimura Kasumi’s Observational Diary, Contrast Creates Beauty, End-credits Easter Eggs

You may also like

To write a book with ChatGPT “4 hours...

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Italian Stallion – FEATURES

The EU has asked its employees to uninstall...

Get the Aspire 5 Slim document laptop, equipped...

TikTok, stop EU because it’s Chinese but not...

The Chinese answer to ChatGpt

SilverStone’s new 5U rackmount chassis has excellent thermal...

The Chinese answer to ChatGpt

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge –...

From Crif polo to train talents and startuppers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy