Although lens brands including sigma, tamron, tokina and other lens brands have been producing compatible lenses for camera systems such as canon, nikon and sony for many years, after all, the patents of lens adapters (especially those involving electronic contacts for autofocus) are in the hands of the body brands In the past, there have been rumors that each other has gone to court before. For example, Sigma was sued by Nikon many years ago because of the bayonet adapter patent. Nikon also deliberately restricted the electronic information of third-party brand lenses through firmware updates. Compatibility; Sigma announced at the 2023 CP+ event that it has been authorized by Nikon to produce Nokon Z mount compatible lenses.

Don’t say that Sigma is the right decision. Lang has feelings, but maybe he has no intention of it. The key is whether Nikon nods to the previous two problems, but at least it also means that Nikon Z adapters are still profitable. After all, the traditional DSLR is now No. 1 The scale of the KF adapter of a brand Pentax and the demand for non-brand lenses from diehard consumers have been so low that they are directly released by these professional lens brands.

At present, Sigma expects to launch three F1.4 large-aperture lenses in the first wave, including 6mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Launched Sony E mount, Canon EF-M mount, Leica L mount (compatible with Panasonic full-frame cameras), Fuji X mount and M43 mount.

