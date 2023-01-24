SIGMA recently announced the launch of the 10x ultra-long zoom lens 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS, which is a product that focuses on “sports photography” and is also known as the only mirrorless camera in the world. 10x ultra-telephoto zoom lens.

SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS is designed with 19 groups and 27 lens elements, including 3 SLD special low dispersion lenses and 2 FLD low dispersion lenses, which guarantee the image quality to a certain extent. The focus system of SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS uses HLA linear motor, and it also has two zoom modes. In addition to rotating the zoom ring, it can also be zoomed by pushing/pull the front of the lens .

The optical anti-shake of SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS adopts the new “OS2” algorithm. SIGMA indicates that the lens can provide up to about 7 at the 60mm end and about 6 at the 600mm end. level of shutter speed compensation. In addition, the SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS also has a drip-proof and dust-proof design, allowing users to perform shooting work with confidence even in harsh weather.

SIGMA 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS is currently available in Sony E and LEICA L mount versions. The recommended price in Taiwan is 64,900 yuan, and it is expected to be available in mid-February.

Follow DIGIPHOTO Play camera, crazy photography, come and join the DIGIPHOTO fan group