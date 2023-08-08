Sign in with Apple Problem solved: Which services were affected?

Problem with Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup , iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud or iWork Collaboration has just been confirmed by Apple and the issue has been marked as resolved. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always frustrating when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. In order to be able to better assess whether it is a local problem or Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to inform users of the disruption and the impact on users. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork Collaboration Reported an issue! details of the issue

The company states August 8th, 2023, 7:30 p.m. as the beginning of the disruption. Apple Services Outage Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud and iWork Collaboration are now fixed and as of 08/08/2023 , 8:45 p.m. everything should run without errors again. Apple announced the disruption on August 8th, 2023, 8:48 p.m. A total of 21 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.2 hours.

The impact of the disruption on users of Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account, and Sign-in, iCloud backup, iCloud bookmarks and tabs, iCloud keychain, iCloud storage upgrades, iCloud web apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork collaboration are as specified by Apple:

“This service may have been slow or unavailable. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Problems?

Another Apple glitch giving you trouble or need more specific information? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff personally. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Sign in with Apple?

Apple’s Sign in with Apple service allows users to quickly and securely sign up and sign in to various apps and websites. Instead of creating separate accounts with usernames and passwords, you can sign in with your Apple ID, which is already associated with your device. The service also offers an opportunity to protect your privacy by allowing you not to disclose certain information and using an anonymous email address instead.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on 08/08/2023. Contact Apple for more information on current disruptions. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow news.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

