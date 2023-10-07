“Silencers” for the fight against tumors

It is a startup that has set itself an important objective: to develop a platform capable of “turning off” entire networks of genes, responsible for cancer tumor recurrences: we are talking about a new gene therapy (to be delivered through viral vectors), not a biotechnological drug . It’s called Repron Therapeutics, it’s based in Milan and technically it’s a spin-off, that is, a company born as the entrepreneurial development of a research project. In its establishment, which took place in March 2023 in Milan, the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital and the Neuroscience Institute of the National Research Council played a decisive role. The founders? Obviously researchers. They are Vania Broccoli, head of the Stem Cells and Neurogenesis research unit of the San Raffaele Hospital and research director of the Neuroscience Institute of the CNR, and Alessandro Sessa, head of the Neuroepigenetics research unit of the San Raffaele Hospital .

Startup The chip that aims to simplify biological analyzes by Pier Luigi Pisa 05 October 2023

A two-year journey

Despite just six months since its establishment, the company has laid the foundations for the next two years. That’s how. Broccoli and Sessa filed the patent and then closed a 2 million capital increase with Claris Ventures last June. A seed that will finance the development program over the next two years: a period of time in which the project will be able to move from the research phase to the preclinical validation phase, in preparation for the subsequent clinical development phases, and in which it will be possible to grow the society. “We have behind us – explains Broccoli – a very determined venture capital, with experience in biotech and which will allow us to accelerate with important resources”. The solidity of this path comes through a “very strong” patent. We will certainly have answers in this period of time.”

Gene therapy

Repron Therapeutics’ innovative approach is based on six years of research. The novelty is the use of epigenetic silencers, a new class of anti-tumor factors that target specific regions of DNA to inhibit the activity of the oncogenic cascade and which are also the subject of two patents jointly owned by the San Raffaele Hospital and Cnr , of which Repron Therapeutics has acquired the exclusive license. Oncogenic transcriptional factors, explains Broccoli, “are one of the elements that stimulate the development of tumors and are at the apex of the cascade that regulates their aggressiveness and resistance to therapies”. Well, REPRON silencers “repress the activity of these oncogenes and regulate the entire cascade”. For Broccoli, the innovative strength of the REPRON solution lies in its ability to be a method “that we can apply to inhibit any oncogene of this type capable of supporting and fueling the tumor program”.

The startup will work on the basis of the first positive results obtained with its epigenetic silencers in preclinical models of Glioblastoma (a brain tumor) and some forms of tumors and liver metastases and plans to use the funding to further optimize and expand its range of compounds, broadening the spectrum of actionable indications.

The data 70% of scaleups are in the North. The Italy of startups is still ‘Milan-centric’ by Arcangelo Rociola 06 October 2023

Multifunction platform

And the future? For Broccoli, one of the possibilities lies in “expanding the possibilities of this strategy”. To be clear, it means expanding this gene therapy to different oncogenes and beyond. “The method is innovative because we can apply it to silence other types of tumor programs.” It is no coincidence that REPRON’s objective is to create a platform, a multi-solution. “It is because it is a new molecular technology. With the same platform we can silence other factors that perhaps play a role in inflammation. Now we have focused on oncogenes.”

Extraordinary moment for biotech

As an observer, Vania Broccoli does not fail to look at the biotech panorama in Italy. “It’s an extraordinary time and I’m sensing a lot of business interest in biotech products. It has finally been understood in Italy too that biotech can develop industrial innovation. It’s an extraordinary moment. It is clear that we are not in the United States, but there are many entities in the academic world ready to take on this challenge.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

