Although it was only announced on Wednesday night with no actual release date attached, Silent Hill 2 Remake’s Steam page has already provided some insight into the project, including the system requirements for running the game on PC.

And it looks like this could be a pretty demanding project, as it is said that running the game up to the recommended levels (60fps on medium settings and 30 fps on high settings) would require a fairly powerful system.

Minimum：

  • Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

  • OS: Windows 10 x64

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

  • Memory: 12 GB memory

  • Graphics Card: AMD Radiant™ RX 5700 / NVIDIA® Gree® GTX 1080

  • Direct X: Version 12

  • Storage: 50 GB free space required

  • Sound Card: A Windows-compatible audio device.

  • Additional Notes: The game should be playable at low/medium quality settings in FullHD (1080p) at a steady 30 FPS with minimum requirements.

recommend:

  • Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

  • OS: Windows 11 x64

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

  • Memory: 16 GB RAM

  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA® Dagree® 2080RTX or AMD Radiant™ 6800XT

  • Direct X: Version 12

  • Storage: 50 GB free space required

  • Sound Card: A Windows-compatible audio device.

  • Additional Notes: Playing the game as recommended should allow playback at “Medium” quality settings at 60 FPS, or FullHD (or 4k using DLSS or similar) at high quality settings at 30 FPS.

There’s no mention of what native 4K games require, or how games will run on PS5.

