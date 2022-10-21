Although it was only announced on Wednesday night with no actual release date attached, Silent Hill 2 Remake’s Steam page has already provided some insight into the project, including the system requirements for running the game on PC.

And it looks like this could be a pretty demanding project, as it is said that running the game up to the recommended levels (60fps on medium settings and 30 fps on high settings) would require a fairly powerful system.

Minimum：

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB memory

Graphics Card: AMD Radiant™ RX 5700 / NVIDIA® Gree® GTX 1080

Direct X: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB free space required

Sound Card: A Windows-compatible audio device.

Additional Notes: The game should be playable at low/medium quality settings in FullHD (1080p) at a steady 30 FPS with minimum requirements.

recommend:

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11 x64

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA® Dagree® 2080RTX or AMD Radiant™ 6800XT

Direct X: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB free space required

Sound Card: A Windows-compatible audio device.

Additional Notes: Playing the game as recommended should allow playback at “Medium” quality settings at 60 FPS, or FullHD (or 4k using DLSS or similar) at high quality settings at 30 FPS.

#13

There’s no mention of what native 4K games require, or how games will run on PS5.