Silent Hill: Ascension trailer teases choices and gruesome deaths – Silent Hill: Ascension

Considering that Konami announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill f, etc. from the Mist universe back in October, if you forgot about Silent Hill: Ascension. That’s probably what the Japanese company decided to remind us of one of the reasons.

Today’s trailer finally shows Silent Hill: Ascension in action, with the interactive streaming series appearing to be a mix of Supermassive’s multiplayer in the Dark Pictures game and Twitch Play Pokémon. I say this because Genvid Entertainment‘s series will allow viewers to vote on how multiple main characters behave in different scenes. This involves having viewers participate in a quick event, the outcome of which is determined by how many fail the challenge. It’ll be interesting to see how often these interactive sequences come up, as the creators say there will be new scenes every day, and they’ve sketched out a story that will run for months.

An interesting concept, but we’ll have to see if Silent Hill: Ascension can keep viewers/players engaged for this long. what do you think?