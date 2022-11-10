Do you feel that when you used a hard disk with your Desktop or Notebook, the sound was shrill and frequent, and it was very noisy? Now most of them have replaced SSDs, and the noise of hard disk reading and writing has long disappeared. I believe everyone’s ears should be more comfortable. However, there are always people in the world who just do things when they have nothing to do, and actually made a small part to make the sound of hard disk work again when everyone uses the computer. . . .

As long as the HDD LED pin header and power supply on the bottom plate are connected, even the computer using the SSD can also send out the sound of hard disk reading and writing.

Users can also adjust the loudness and fineness by sticking the tape.

In Belgium, an online store “Serdaco” is selling a small accessory called “HDD Clicker”. From the name, it can be estimated that it is a product that makes the sound of hard disk work in the past. This accessory only needs to connect the HDD LED pin header and power supply on the bottom plate, so that even the computer using SSD can make the sound of hard disk reading and writing, and users can adjust the loud and thin sound by sticking tape. Don’t think this gadget is cheap, the “HDD Clicker” actually costs $25 Euros (equivalent to about $195 in HKD), I wonder if you will spend about $200 to regain the old sound?

HDD Clicker Purchase URL: Click Here