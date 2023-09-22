Siliconomy, a global turnover of 574 billion that AI will bring to a trillion dollars

Listen to the audio version of the article

We are in San Josè, close to the most famous and touristically attractive San Francisco, and Intel has chosen this city, the third most populous in California and home to its headquarters, to present product news and product trends to partners and customers. next years.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel and charismatic nerd, takes to the stage, who loves to talk about chips, architectures and microcode, but who has also shown that he knows a lot when it comes to managing a very high-tech multinational. It is no coincidence that his speech starts from what he defines as “Siliconomy”, the business driven by the creation of chips (in which silicon plays a primary role).

Today the chip industry is worth 574 billion dollars and Pat Gelsinger expects this number to reach one trillion by 2030 driven by the continuous spread of electronic devices that will truly cover every aspect of our lives. And in each of these aspects, AI will enter. No, not that of films, sentient and endowed with emotions, but “simple” algorithms capable of optimizing things such as voice recognition, that of objects within images, predicting trajectories, chatting about this and that as chatGPT and etc. Even if hidden, this will be a true Copernican revolution that will create an incredible series of opportunities for all companies that will exploit AI and for those who develop these solutions that companies will want to exploit.

We need silicon, more and more silicon

But to work, AI needs dedicated and powerful chips. Chips that will have to be everywhere: in smartphones, tablets, notebooks, smartwatches, glasses, rings and, above all, in data centers. A wave of innovation that will generate monstrous related activities around the direct turnover of technology companies. Suffice it to say that the direct economic weight of the microchip industry from 1995 to 2015 can be quantified as 3,000 billion dollars according to McKinsey, while the related activities were 11,000 billion.

According to a report drawn up by SIA (semiconductor Industry Association), for every worker in the microchip sector, there are 57 workers who gravitate around him and salaries are 79% higher than average, with a direct correlation also at a social level: in developing countries, the adoption of new technologies corresponds to an increase in the demand for the workforce. And the prospects are excellent: not only to bring AI everywhere you need processors, but they also have to be very powerful. According to a Forrester study, 64% of technology leaders believe that computers do not provide all the power they need to advance their plans and as many as 76% are starting to see a worrying slowdown in performance growth.

AI provides power, albeit different from that of traditional chips

AI can be a solution to this hunger for power, so much so that by 2025 Medium and McKinsey expect that 20% of total chip production will be driven by the demand for artificial intelligence.

Intel is well aware of this trend and its event was entirely focused on AI: all the products presented, from processors for data centers to those for desktops and notebooks, boast an important presence of computer centers dedicated to machine learning & co. (the a slightly more technical term for this ‘artificial intelligence’), but what matters most is that Intel has put its partners and developers at the center of the new strategy.

For the AI ​​market to express its full potential, programs and software are needed that make it available to companies in a simple and perfectly integrated way with business processes, a job that is carried out by software houses, system integrators and platform providers technological.

All people who have a great need for support to implement technologies and who are currently often tied to nVidia hardware for their needs: powerful chips, with an excellent software base, but expensive and proprietary. A business model that Intel plans to undermine by leveraging Open Source. OpenVINO is the framework created by Intel to allow anyone to “simply” exploit AI in their programs, regardless of the hardware on which it will run. Furthermore, it provides developers with a service called Intel Developer Cloud, where developers can write and test their AI applications at no cost and on the latest technologies, even those not yet fully released on the market.

A sector that needs great collaboration

Artificial intelligence still faces many challenges in the market, but there is no doubt that it is here to stay. ChatGPT is just the tip of the iceberg and will be used very little within companies in the form we have all seen it. Instead, it will become essential in a whole series of targeted applications that need chips, developers and talent that will make Siliconomy grow very quickly. The real threat to its future comes from the geopolitical situation which is in the hands of people who do not have much to do with technology and who could break Siliconomy into two or three almost closed economies, severely limiting the development of a sector that needs of great interactions to run to its full potential.