Silverskin, maximum performance with the PRIMO Thermo Dry Pro base layer

Made of 95% polyester, 2% elastane and 3% silver fibres, this underwear shirt guarantees perfect thermoregulation even during maximum efforts. Two versions (men’s and women’s), three sizes (XS-S, ML, XL-XXL). Press release.

Silverskin presents PRIMO Thermo Dry Pro,

the base layer for high intensity sports

Maximum sweat-wicking capacity and perfect thermoregulation together for the first time, in a garment with a patent pending technical mesh design.

From the research of Silverskin, an Italian company that produces technical underwear in pure silver fibres, PRIMO Thermo Dry Pro was born, the innovative patent pending base layer designed to meet the specific needs of those who practice high intensity sports. Capable of combining maximum sweat-wicking capacity with perfect thermoregulation, leaving the skin dry during the most intense training sessions and maintaining constant body temperature in any weather condition, the new Silverskin is the ideal first layer to stay focused on performance in all activities characterized by a strong aerobic component or anaerobic efforts, including cycling, trail running, ski mountaineering and cross-country skiing.

Conceived by athletes and tested in the field by athletes of different disciplines, PRIMO Thermo Dry Pro is the result of an innovative yarn processing and a special technical mesh design that is revealed as soon as the base layer is put on: thanks to Smart technology Fit Tech, in fact, the new Silverskin model is modeled on the chest and arms, following the lines of the body, creating the ideal texture to transfer large quantities of sweat to the outside, leaving the skin always dry, especially when you are under stress and l The intensity is very high. The new design of the new base layer does not compromise the thermoregulation capacity that distinguishes all Silverskin garments: the hollow fiber structure of the yarn allows PRIMO Thermo Dry Pro to stabilize the body temperature and keep it constant during training, regardless from the outside temperature.

Unlike traditional mesh technical underwear, PRIMO Thermo Dry Pro is not only soft to the touch but preserves the characteristic soft touch of Silverskin even after many hours of use. The extreme elasticity of the fabric guarantees an enveloping fit without compressing, for maximum freedom of movement and a superior feeling of well-being that only a seamless garment can offer. The seamless construction technology ensures a perfect and comfortable fit, while the antibacterial properties of the silver fibers combat bacterial proliferation, eliminating bad odors even if you have sweated a lot.

Available in long-sleeved, short-sleeved and sleeveless versions, to meet the most diverse needs, the new PRIMO Thermo Dry Pro base layer is currently available in anthracite grey; the pearl gray version will be available starting from the end of October 2023.

Silverskin products are marketed in the best multisport stores and on the e-commerce site www.silverskin.it at the following retail prices:

• First Thermo Dry Pro sleeveless: 85 euros

• Primo Thermo Dry Pro short sleeve: 100 euros

• Primo Thermo Dry Pro long sleeve: 110 euros

More information is available at

Silverskin

Silverskin is an Italian company that produces base layers and accessories for sport and the outdoors, designed to ensure maximum comfort by maintaining a constant body temperature, in any climatic condition. Silverskin products redefine the concept of technical underwear through their high thermoregulating, antibacterial and breathable properties, obtained thanks to the exclusive hollow fiber yarn, made with technical and elastic fibers mixed with pure silver fibres. The quality and safety of Silverskin products are guaranteed by an entirely Made in Italy supply chain, from yarn production to packaging.

