SilverStone launched the FARA 512Z case this time. The front panel uses a three-dimensional punching mesh plate with ARGB light bars and fans. In addition to better air intake efficiency, it also uses ARGB to embellish the shape of the entire case! Support mainstream ATX size motherboards and 360mm graphics card installation, the rear adopts a two-way graphics card installation design, and the variable design allows the graphics card to be installed upright without pain!

FARA 512Z Specifications:

Dimensions: 426.77 (L) x 210 (W) x 483.2 (H) mm

Color: black

Material: steel, tempered glass, plastic

Motherboard: ATX, M-ATX, Mini-ITX

CPU air cooling: 162mm

Graphics card: 360mm (L), 169mm (W)

Power supply: ATX 190~160 mm

Pre-installed fan (front): 120mm 3

Fan installation position (front + top + rear): 140mm 2+2+0 pcs, 120mm 3+2+1 pcs

Water cooling row support: 360/280mm in front, 280/240mm above, 120mm in rear

Upper I/O Ports: USB 3.0 x2, USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C x1, HD AUDIO, LED mode control keys

Hard Drive Shelves: Two 2.5″, one 3.5″, one 3.5″ (2.5″ compatible)

SilverStone FARA 512Z case unboxing

The FARA 512Z is ​​positioned as an ATX mid-tower case. The dimensions of the case itself are: 42.6 x 21 x 48.3 cm. The volume and size of the FARA 512Z are biased towards the mainstream size.

The overall color scheme is relatively low-key with an all-black painting style. The front panel has a full-area perforated screen design to provide enough air intake. It is matched with three 12cm ARGB fans pre-installed at the factory to ensure the heat dissipation inside the case. Air circulation, SilverStone embossed badge of faith below the front panel.



∆ The FARA 512Z mid-tower size case, the length, width and height measurements are: 42.6 x 21 x 48.3 cm.



∆ The front panel is designed with a full-area perforated mesh plate, which has excellent air intake capacity.



∆ SilverStone Relief Embossed Badge Left Below Front Panel.

The side panel part of FARA 512Z uses slightly black tempered glass; when the hardware is powered on and running, the hardware installed inside also has a good visual effect, which is suitable for players who like firepower to display RGB lighting effects.

The glass side panel is fixed by two hand screws from the rear without drilling holes. This design can avoid the tragic occurrence of the glass being locked when fixing the side panel, and the bottom of the glass side panel has a support structure extending outward from the casing. , Use the removal method of the card tenon to extract backwards, which can avoid the glass side see through and directly slip and break.



∆ FARA 512Z uses slightly darkened tempered glass for penetration.



∆ The side see-through is fixed by the rear hand-turned screw, and the rear pull-out method is adopted to reduce the risk of falling.

FARA 512Z adopts the current mainstream bottom-mounted power supply structure, hiding the power supply in the power supply compartment, so that the power supply and the cooling airflow of the core hardware are separated, so that the power supply has an independent airflow and does not eat the waste heat of the core hardware. Install 120mm size fans and water cooling radiators, with seven-slot PCI-e device mounting slots, reusable PCI-e baffles and crossbar-less setup.

This special case supports the vertical installation of the graphics card. After turning off the four screws next to the PCI-e slot, the slot can be converted and deformed through the modular setting, and the graphics card can be directly and painlessly converted into the vertical mode. use.



∆ FARA 512Z rear view.



∆ Bi-directional display card installation design, the default is the display card in-line mode.



∆ Modular and variable dismantling design, which can painlessly support the vertical installation of the graphics card.

A magnetic dust filter is attached to the top of the case, which can effectively prevent natural dust or small insects and other foreign objects from floating into the interior. The external magnetic dust filter can also be more convenient for cleaning. Players After using the desktop for a period of time, you can use toilet paper or a dry cloth to wipe the dust off

After removing the dust filter, you can see that the top of the FARA 512Z supports the installation of two 12/14cm fans, or a 240/280mm size water cooling radiator.



∆ Pre-installed magnetic dust filter to reduce dust, insects and other foreign objects from entering the inside of the case.



∆ Two 12/14cm fans or 240/280mm size water cooling radiators can be installed above.

SilverStone FARA 512Z sets the I/O port on the top of the case. From left to right, it provides power button, hard disk and power indicator, reboot button, LED light effect control button, two USB 3.0, microphone jack, headphone jack , USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, the front panel slot is quite enough, and the USB Type-C slot with increasing usage is standard, and players do not need to purchase additional installations.



∆ The upper I/O port provides LED lighting control keys, USB 3.0×2, USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C.

The bottom of the case is in the air intake block of the power supply, and there is a removable and cleanable dust-proof sheet. After using it for a period of time, players are advised to lay the case flat and then remove the dust-proof sheet for cleaning.

It can be seen in the front half of the case that the composite hard disk rack in the power compartment is an adjustable design, and the adjustable spacing is 3cm. After removing the entire hard disk rack, more space for the entire line can be made. Let the power supply have a more convenient installation depth.



∆ FARA 512Z Bottom view.

SilverStone FARA 512Z installation space

The FARA 512Z is ​​pre-installed with three 12cm ARGB fans in the front, with a full-area perforated screen on the front, so that the chassis has sufficient air intake and heat dissipation performance, and at the same time has the appearance and visual effect of ARGB lighting effect; It is a pity that there is no pre-installed fan at the rear and above. It is recommended that players purchase and install a fan on their own.

The front fan mounting position supports the installation of two 14cm and three 12cm fans, and the maximum size of 280mm and 360mm water cooling row.



∆ Three 12cm ARGB fans are pre-installed on the front of the FARA 512Z.

In addition, there is an ARGB light bar above the front panel, so you need to pay attention when opening the front panel! There is an ARGB cable connected to the front panel, so be careful not to pull the cable hard when removing it.

The front panel uses a double-layer dust-proof setting, but the protective layer on the inner side cannot be disassembled and cleaned separately. Therefore, players are more recommended to use dry cloth or toilet paper for cleaning.



∆ An ARGB cable is connected between the front panel and the inside of the case, so be careful when removing it!

The internal core hardware installation space also has many small ideas, supporting ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX size motherboards, graphics cards up to 360mm long, and 162mm high air-cooled towers. The overall installation space is very sufficient. Currently RTX 40 The series shows that the flagship graphics cards can also be installed compatible without the installation of front water cooling.



∆ Maximum support for ATX motherboard, 360mm graphics card, 162mm air cooling.

There is an integrated water cooling installation space in front of the power compartment, with a depth of 7cm in front. With the fan installation space in front of the case, players can realize the front hamburger drainage cooling installation method on the FARA 512Z.



∆ There is a 7cm space for the installation of the water cooling row in front of the power supply compartment, which supports the installation of the front hamburger drainage cooling.



∆ Reserve the water cooling installation height above the cabinet.

On the right side of the main board installation position, there is a beautiful shading baffle, which will have a good neat effect after installation, and the whole line process will be more convenient. The holes are used to secure the graphics card support bracket in the accessory to cope with heavier and heavier graphics cards and reduce the burden on the motherboard PCI-e slot.



∆ There is a shading baffle in the casing, and the whole line can have a certain aesthetic effect.



∆ There are support lock holes on the shading baffle to fix the graphics card support bracket in the accessories.

The whole line space behind the FARA 512Z provides a depth of about 2cm. The original factory provides rubber-coated iron wire for the whole line operation. In the factory state, SilverStone has bundled the upper I/O slot wire in advance. Players only need to connect the wire. Connect to the motherboard slot.



∆ An overview of the entire line space behind.

An ARGB fan hub is set on the back of the motherboard. The hub provides four sets of ARGB 5V 3-Pin and Fan 4-Pin power supply slots. In addition, due to the need to provide power for more devices, the ARGB fan hub has a SATA power connector that needs to be connected.

The lighting effect control of the hub itself can be controlled by the LED buttons on the upper I/O port. After connecting to the ARGB slot of the motherboard, it can also be synchronously set by the lighting control software of the motherboard manufacturer.



∆ Included is a set of ARGB fan hubs that can connect four sets of devices.

For the storage expansion part, the entire FARA 512Z supports a total of four hard drives, two 2.5-inch, one 3.5-inch, and one 2.5/3.5-inch hard drives. There is a set of wall-mounted 2.5-inch hard drives behind the motherboard. Although there is a lock hole for HDD installation in the installation position, due to the limitation of the entire line depth of the case itself, it is impossible to install a thicker 3.5-inch hard disk in this position.



∆ The hard disk mounting bracket behind the motherboard is fixed by a single screw and tenon.



∆ Supports installation of two 2.5″ hard drives.

In the bottom-mounted power compartment, there is a composite hard disk mounting bracket. The upper and lower bunk structure can install up to two hard disks. The built-in side keyhole fixing solution supports only one 3.5-inch hard drive installation.



∆ Demonstration of the installation of a composite hard disk rack, a 2.5/3.5-inch hard drive can be installed on the top and a 3.5-inch hard drive can be installed on the bottom.

In the power compartment below, it can support the installation of power supply with a length of 160~190mm. In the default state, the power supply installation setting is 160mm, which can provide a total length of 207mm for the entire cable space. Moved to the front, it is possible to install a 190mm power supply, thereby allowing 236mm of cable hiding space.



∆ The installation space of the under-mounted power supply compartment is provided for the installation of the 160~190mm size power supply according to the installation position of the hard disk rack.



∆ The accessories section provides the aforementioned graphics card support bracket, disposable straps, and a bag of screws.

SilverStone FARA 512Z actual installation display

After introducing the details of the FARA 512Z, the hardware configuration part of the installation demonstration uses an ATX-sized ASRock X670E Steel Legend motherboard and a 242mm-long NVIDIA RTX 3060ti FE dual-fan graphics card for installation.

After the power is turned on, it can be found that in addition to the three ARGB fans pre-installed on the front, there is an ARGB light bar above the front panel. After connecting the ARGB hub inside the case, the lighting effect can be synchronized with the front fan.



∆ FARA 512Z actual installation display.



∆ There is an ARGB decorative light bar above the front panel.

FARA 512Z has ample installation space, supporting mainstream ATX size motherboards and 360mm size graphics cards can be installed, especially the spacious interior space inside the case, which is compatible with both the top 280mm and front 360mm water cooling installations. It is another great boon for players who need double water cooling!

The front water cooling has a 7cm deep installation slot, so it is also possible to install the water cooling inside the fan bracket! But on the other hand, the installation space of the display card will also be eaten. If I use the hamburger steak installation method this time, the installation space of the display card will be limited to less than 31cm! In addition, in this installation process, it was found that if you want to install the integrated water cooling on the inside of the front fan bracket, you need to remove the shading baffle next to it. These are the places that players need to pay attention to before purchasing and installing.



∆ The slightly smoked black glass makes the design of the hardware itself low-key, but the RGB lighting effect is still dazzling!

Summary and experience

In conclusion, FARA 512Z is ​​a case that can meet all-round needs. It has a punched front screen with high airflow and heat dissipation performance, as well as eye-catching ARGB light bars and fans, whether it is appearance or heat dissipation. Performance-oriented extreme pie, this coffee case can meet your needs!

The chassis supports the largest ATX size motherboard, 360mm graphics card, 162mm air-cooled tower, and four storage hard drives. These basic specifications are sufficient to meet the needs of most users; the maximum support for front 360mm, top 280mm water cooling, and also It can be compatible and installed at the same time without conflict! Even double water cooling installation needs can be supported!

If you want to use the display card to install it upright, you only need to change the form painlessly through the modular slot, and you can install it directly! There is also a graphics card support frame in the accessories of the case, but it also eats the length and thickness of the graphics card itself, but it is better to have a bonus than nothing!