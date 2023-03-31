This idea has also been directly integrated by case manufacturers into their own case before, but SilverStone, which likes to introduce DIY modification monsters, has launched a modification kit FDP02 that is universally applicable to all kinds of ATX cases, which can be installed on the PCIe baffle at the rear of the case. External 120cm cooling fan.

The size of the SilverStone FDP02 kit is 127mm (W) x 66mm (H) x 124mm (D), compatible with ATX tower cases with 7-slot PCIe bezels, but the design of the rear PCIe bezels is slightly different for different cases , so SilverStone provides more detailed size instructions, it is best to check whether the rear space of the currently used case is compatible before purchasing.

The FDP02 fan has a protective net on the outside, and a 120mm, hydraulic bearing (Hydraulic Bearing), 3-pin, 1500 RPM fan is used inside. Of course, players can change the fan modification space by themselves.

At present, it seems that Taiwan’s e-commerce has not officially put it on the shelves. Interested modding players can wait for the news from SilverStone.

source: silverstonetek.com.tw