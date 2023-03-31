Home Technology SilverStone released FDP02 PCIe slot external fan bracket on the back of the case
Technology

SilverStone released FDP02 PCIe slot external fan bracket on the back of the case

by admin
SilverStone released FDP02 PCIe slot external fan bracket on the back of the case

This idea has also been directly integrated by case manufacturers into their own case before, but SilverStone, which likes to introduce DIY modification monsters, has launched a modification kit FDP02 that is universally applicable to all kinds of ATX cases, which can be installed on the PCIe baffle at the rear of the case. External 120cm cooling fan.

The size of the SilverStone FDP02 kit is 127mm (W) x 66mm (H) x 124mm (D), compatible with ATX tower cases with 7-slot PCIe bezels, but the design of the rear PCIe bezels is slightly different for different cases , so SilverStone provides more detailed size instructions, it is best to check whether the rear space of the currently used case is compatible before purchasing.

The FDP02 fan has a protective net on the outside, and a 120mm, hydraulic bearing (Hydraulic Bearing), 3-pin, 1500 RPM fan is used inside. Of course, players can change the fan modification space by themselves.

At present, it seems that Taiwan’s e-commerce has not officially put it on the shelves. Interested modding players can wait for the news from SilverStone.

source: silverstonetek.com.tw

Further reading:

See also  NC releases the film "PUZZUP: AMITOI" for the first time to challenge the global puzzle game market | XFastest News

You may also like

The Privacy Guarantor opens an investigation on Chatgpt:...

TikTok, its “Avengers Team” lobbying and geopolitics…

Alexandra Whittington, integrating anthropology and futurism

Crash Team Rumble devs explain battle pass, beta...

Spring cleaning gets smart

Barracuda, the backup strategies most loved by hackers

How to learn to program in Java: training...

“Forbidden Land of the Western Regions” DLC “Scorching...

Restrap presents the new Tool Pouch saddle bag

5800X3D may die instantly when using software overclocking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy