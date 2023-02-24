SilverStone, the recognized leader in PC components, introduces a new addition to its coveted line of rackmount chassis: the RM51. Equipped with 2 Air Penetrator 184i PRO fans, they are quiet and powerful enough to provide unprecedented heat dissipation for the server chassis.

RM51 is a new product of SilverStone’s rackmount chassis series, which supports 360 integrated water cooling, and is also the largest 5U rackmount chassis currently produced; it is different from SilverStone’s 1U to 4U chassis that has only been released since entering the server rackmount market. Rackmount chassis.

The RM51 is designed for users looking for space-optimized use, with top-of-the-line components fitting neatly into a rack-mountable enclosure. The maximum support for SSI-EEB motherboards, the depth of the graphics card can reach 455mm, and the depth of the power supply can reach 190mm.

The RM51 retains the advantages of its 4U predecessor, the RM44, but with a 1U increase in height and increased headroom for front cooling support, the RM allows for a larger 180mm fan intake compared to the standard 120mm/140mm.

The front chassis is equipped with 2 x Air Penetrator 184i PRO air guide fans to achieve effective front-to-back airflow to cool the entire system, while supporting 360mm water cooling radiators (dual 180mm). A fan bracket is included to accommodate dual 180mm fans, down-compatible to three standard-sized 120mm fans and a 360mm radiator.



The added flex allows for larger CPU coolers and wider graphics cards, all while avoiding bending Nvidia’s 16-pin 4-to-1 adapter cable altogether.

Graphics card holder located on the top of the case, which includes reserved storage drive mounting holes, prevents graphics cards from sagging and misalignment, making transporting the system easier and more convenient than ever, while supporting up to 2 x 3.5″ HDD or 3 x 2.5″ solid state hard drive.

A removable drive bay is included to support 2 x 3.5″ HDDs – a secondary SFX PSU option can also be installed. The internal chassis contains 4 x 2.5″ SSD trays, combining the above, the case can support up to 7 x 2.5″ SSDs, or 4 x 3.5″ HDD and 4 x 2.5″ SSD.

Its more noteworthy features include mounting holes reserved for slide rails, 1 USB Type-C interface, 8 PCI expansion slots, and includes tripods and handles, allowing users to choose vertical placement.

The RM51 is a feature-rich and powerful rack case that combines SilverStone’s unique technology, usability, and cooling standards that set it apart from other rack cases on the market.

RM51 can be purchased through SilverStone’s dealers and various online platforms.

For more information, visit the RM51 product webpage.