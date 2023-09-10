SIMALFA® ​​is expanding on the Asian market

The Swiss company ALFA Klebstoffe AG ​​appoints Asia-Pacific boss Jochen Schanbacher to the management board

Rafz, September 8, 2023 – In order to meet the constantly increasing demand for environmentally friendly adhesives in Asia, the Swiss adhesive specialist is further expanding its business with SIMALFA®. From now on, the company will increasingly offer its environmentally friendly adhesives, which are sustainably produced in Switzerland, in Asia.

Already in 2018, ALFA Klebstoffe AG ​​founded the SIMALFA China Co. Ltd. branch in Shanghai, together with Jochen Schanbacher as general manager. Since then, the Asian business has become more important, as the production of mattresses, upholstered furniture, car seats or other products from international brand manufacturers often takes place in Asia. Increasing awareness of the use of sustainable materials as well as increased environmental legislation increases the need and demand for environmentally friendly, water-based adhesives from SIMALFA®.

Thomas Simmler, Managing Director of ALFA Klebstoffe AG: “The seal of quality “Made in Switzerland” enjoys a high reputation and trust not only among corporations from Europe and America, but also in Asia. Jochen Schanbacher has used this appreciation over the last five years to successfully establish SIMALFA® ​​in China. In order to continue to do justice to the importance of the Asian market, we are pleased to appoint Jochen Schanbacher to the management team. We are convinced that this market will be crucial for our industry in the future and will be excellently developed further by Jochen.”

Jochen Schanbacher has been working in Asia for over a decade and has been working for SIMALFA® ​​for 6 years. He supplemented his technical training at Siemens with a business degree from the University of St. Gallen. With his many years of Asia expertise and the successful development of business areas, he has impressively established and expanded the SIMALFA® ​​China branch. Today he leads the business throughout the Asia-Pacific region. “We all feel the increasing fragmentation of the global economy and the importance of doing business sustainably. We would like to make our contribution to greater sustainability with SIMALFA®, a motivated team, environmentally friendly products and a lot of innovative strength. And the demand for water-based adhesives from Asian manufacturers is considerable, because here too the standard of living is increasing and with it environmental awareness,” says Jochen Schanbacher, Managing Director Asia Pacific at ALFA Klebstoffe AG.

As a member of the management team, he wants to demonstrate in the dynamic Asian market how high the quality of the products, R&D and production capability of SIMALFA® ​​are. The focus is on efficient, reliable and flexible collaboration between employees, customers and partners across the globe. Jochen Schanbacher is convinced that this will continue to be the guarantee of a successful, international future.

ALFA Klebstoffe AG ​​is an innovation-oriented Swiss family business that now has more than 60 employees working at its location in Rafz. The company was founded in 1972 by Emil Simmler. He developed and sold environmentally friendly adhesives and contributed to water-based adhesives gaining market volume worldwide. The products, which are exported to more than 90 countries, are produced in Switzerland and New Jersey USA. ALFA Klebstoffe AG ​​is one of the market-leading companies in the development, production and distribution of environmentally friendly, water-based adhesives. Our SIMALFA® ​​series is considered an international standard and a top quality product, especially in the foam processing industry. In addition to dispersion adhesives, the company also sells hot melts, which are used in a wide variety of industries, such as the packaging industry.

