Listen to the audio version of the article

X Factor no longer pulls as a format but do you still cultivate the dream of making your debut as pop singers? Don’t worry: the next horizon could be TikTok, where Simon Cowell (yes, the inventor of X Factor) is about to launch a global talent in collaboration with Samsung, Universal Music and the Chinese social network itself. The prize? The same as X Factor: a record deal. Syco Entertainment, a Cowell company, Republic Records, a subsidiary of Umg, and Samsung have just announced the collaboration project entitled “StemDrop – A Song for the World“.

How does it work

Those directly interested tell of it as a sort of incubator of new talents that will offer artists from all over the world the opportunity to collaborate with already established names of the song. Like Max Martin, the guy who produced Baby One More Time by Britney Spears e I Want It That Way by the Backstreet Boys, and its production team consisting of Savan Kotecha and Ali Payami. On October 26, they will release a new 60-second single exclusively on TikTok. As soon as the song is released, the community will be able to access the «stems» (the single patterns of the song: drums, bass and vocals) through the StemDrop page and will be able to create, record and share their own versions. The StemDrop profile will also provide TikTok users and creators with a window into the “creative process” in which the newco’s team of songwriters and producers will take part.

Professional producers at the service of the community

Every day the most interesting mixes will be relaunched by TikTok’s @StemDrop channel. The best version will be released with Republic Records. “Hit songs are like diamonds and can change an artist’s career overnight,” commented Simon Cowell. “With tens of thousands of songs uploaded every day, this project will give aspiring artists the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most successful songwriters in the world. The premise has always been very simple: “What would happen if the best authors in the world wrote a song for the world?” We have no idea what’s going to happen. I know there are so many incredibly talented people who are trying to emerge and I hope and believe that this can make a big difference to their careers ».

TikTok as an “amplifier”

Ole Obermann, global head of music for TikTok echoes: «Every day, brilliant and unknown artists and authors turn to TikTok to share their music and find a global audience; StemDrop will put the spotlight on these talents and act as a springboard to help them build their career ». Lucian Grainge, president and CEO of Universal Music Group, said, “Umg exists at the intersection of innovation and talent discovery, so we are thrilled to partner with Simon and the incredible team he has put together to launch this new platform, exploiting the scale of TikTok, to enhance the art of creators from all over the world ».

Tim Van Rongen, co-creator of StemDrop, added: “I feel the time is right to launch a music project where the creative process is completely in the hands of the TikTok cereators. I can’t wait to see what will come out and I think the world will be surprised by the enormous creative variety that StemDrop and the TikTok community will be able to offer ». On the Chinese social network there is great musical ferment: it is not new. And the traditional players of the music business have no intention of standing by.