SIMon mobile: Vodafone discounter now offers more

The Vodafone brand SIMon mobile advertises with low prices and maximum flexibility. From now on, customers get more data volume for the same price, because all three tariffs are now permanently 2 GB more. Not only can these be canceled on a monthly basis, they are also attractively priced.

Update am 01.08.2023

SIMon mobile has updated its tariff portfolio and now offers both new and existing customers on a permanent basis 2GB more to the all-network and SMS flat rate (view offer at SIMon mobile). who after one Mobile phone tariff that can be canceled monthly in the Vodafone network If you are on the lookout, you will hardly find a cheaper provider at the moment. These tariffs are now available:

12 GB instead of 10 GB from 8.99 euros17 GB instead of 15 GB from 11.99 euros27 GB instead of 25 GB from 16.99 eurosTo the offer at SIMon mobile

SIMon mobile: Tariffs in the Vodafone network with up to 27 GB

The demand for more data volume in mobile phone tariffs is increasing. That has too SIMon mobile recognized and now offers new and existing customers an additional all-network/SMS flat rate 27 GB data volume from 16.99 euros per month (View offer at SIMon mobile). You now have a total of three tariffs to choose from. They all offer LTE speeds of up to 50 MBit/sare monthly cancellable and also with you if you wish e.g available:

As with the two previous tariffs with 12 GB and 17 GB, the price depends on whether you have your phone number take it with you and if so, from which provider. Anyone who comes from Crash or Freenet, for example, pays for the new 27 GB option 22,99 Euro. If you were previously with PremiumSIM or Klarmobil, it’s only 16.99 euros a month. Just check the website how much you ultimately have to pay. If you don’t want to take your phone number with you, you pay EUR 19.99 per month for the 27 GB option. A porting of BILDmobil and Pure Mobile is still not possible.

12 GB & Flats from €8.99 per month with SIMon mobile

Inexpensive mobile phone tariffs that can be canceled monthly are a dime a dozen, but mainly in the o2 network. If you are looking for an inexpensive, uncomplicated smartphone tariff in the Vodafone or Telekom network, you have to dig a little deeper – or accept significant reductions in LTE speed. It is all the more gratifying that Vodafone with SIMon mobile has now launched a new brand that advertises with unbeatable conditions: For only 8,99 Euro per month you can send unlimited SMS and make calls and have 12 GB LTE data volume with up to 50 MBit/s available (see offer at SIMon). There is no connection fee and the whole thing can be canceled on a monthly basis. If a better offer comes up, you can opt out immediately. Another advantage: those who refer friends benefit from various bonuses.

The tariff details at a glance:

Network: VodafoneAllnet and SMS flat rate12 GB LTE (max. 50 MBit/s)EU-Roaming inklusiveMonthly cancellableeSIM possibleCosts: from 8.99 euros per month, no connection price

Sounds good, but unfortunately the conditions do not apply to everyone. The price depends largely on which provider you switch to SIMon from and whether you want to take your current phone number with you or not. Sound complicated? It is, because such a pricing is unusual and therefore definitely in need of explanation.

SIMon mobile: Tariff costs in the Vodafone network

Essentially there is SIMon three different price levels for each tariff. The service is the same in each case: you get one Allnet/SMS flat rate including 12, 17 or 27 GB LTE data volume with up to 50 MBit/s, monthly cancellable and without connection price. A use of 5Gnetwork is not possible.

The cheapest price a month pay all their Keep phone number (except from the providers listed under point 3)3 euros more Everyone who doesn’t want to take their phone number with them but wants a new number pays a monthAnother 3 euros more Everyone who takes their phone number with them from the following providers pays a month: Allmobil, Crash, Mobilcom-Debitel, Freenet Funk, Mega SIM, Vodafone, Otelo, Rossmann mobil, Telekom.

Danger: Porting from BILDmobil is not possible!

For the cheapest option with 12 GB So the prices are as follows:

Preis8,99 Euro11,99 Euro14,99 EuroProvider see SIMon page, e.g. B. Aldi Talk, Ay Yildiz, Blau, winSIM, etc. No portability, but new number Allmobil, Crash, Mobilcom-Debitel, Freenet Funk, Mega SIM, Vodafone, Otelo, Rossmann mobil, Telekom

SIMon mobile offers cheap SIM-only tariffs and is therefore particularly suitable for people who already own a smartphone and also need a flexible mobile phone contract. But is that always the best solution? Find out in this one Video:

Conclusion on SIMon mobile: The Vodafone discounter really is that cheap

Since there are now countless mobile phone brands and mobile phone tariffs on the market, it is almost impossible to keep track. Luckily, you can enter your old provider directly at SIMon and the price that you will actually have to pay for the new tariff will be displayed immediately. For example, if you come from a Drillisch brand, such as winSIM, PremiumSIM or smartmobil, and now want to switch to the Vodafone network, the SIMon tariff with 12 GB will cost you 8.99 euros per month, without any further costs and can be canceled monthly – definitely a good deal.

Unfortunately, this low price does not apply to everyone. Up to 6 euros more per month can come on top of that – depending on whether you take your phone number with you and if so, from which provider. Since this not insignificant information only appears in the small print, you should definitely do the provider check before booking the SIMon mobile tariff.

