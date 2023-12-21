Simulating greenhouse runaway, research: Earth will turn into Venus within a few hundred years | Science and Technology News | LINE TODAY

The Earth’s Greenhouse Effect Could Turn the Planet into a Second Venus

The Earth is heating up faster than scientists expected, and if the greenhouse effect gets out of control, the planet could become an uninhabitable hell for humans. Recently, astronomers from the University of Geneva simulated for the first time the runaway stage of the Earth’s greenhouse effect, revealing a chilling glimpse into the planet’s potential future.

Venus, often called Earth’s evil twin, is a barren, sulfur planet and the hottest in the solar system, with surface temperatures reaching as high as 500°C. If the Earth’s greenhouse effect spirals out of control, it is likely that our planet will become the second Venus in less than a few hundred years.

A study published in the Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics by astronomers from the University of Geneva and the French National Center for Scientific Research used a 3D global climate model to explore how the climate and atmosphere will evolve if the Earth’s temperature becomes runaway.

The key to loss of control lies with water vapor, a natural greenhouse gas that, if in excess, will lead to the catastrophic and irreversibly complex runaway greenhouse effect. The threshold for water vapor content is critical, as it can lead to the complete evaporation of the Earth’s oceans, resulting in a rapidly escalating spiral of uncontrollable climate change.

If the Earth’s runaway process begins, the evaporation of just 10 meters of the ocean surface will cause the temperature to reach over 500°C within a few hundred years, followed by surface pressure reaching 273 bar and temperatures exceeding 1,500°C, by which time the oceans will have completely evaporated.

The researchers warn that the Earth is not far away from a “doomsday” scenario, and if the average temperature rises by more than 1.5°C compared with pre-industrial times, there is a risk of uncontrollable climate change. The simulated runaway greenhouse effect serves as a critical warning for the future of our planet.

The findings also have implications for other planets with oceans, even those outside our solar system, as these processes could be applied to any planet with an ocean. This research underscores the urgent need for action to mitigate the effects of global warming and prevent a potential future akin to that of Venus.

