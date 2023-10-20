Simulation as an answer to the lack of alternatives

Merkle CAE Solutions: Simulation calculations for the ban on Teflon (PFAS – per- and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds)

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds. (Image source: @shutterstock 2364417799/dba87)

With the planned ban on Teflon from 2025, the EU could be doing the European economy a disservice. Teflon, or PFAS, is used in numerous products, including medicine, e-mobility, semiconductors, cooling systems and much more. There are no alternatives in sight. Merkle CAE Solutions, an engineering office for simulation calculations, offers simulations to support the development of new materials.

The proposal from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) involves banning and severely restricting more than 12,000 substances known by the abbreviation PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds). The materials commonly known as “Teflon” are now used in almost every functional product. From water-repellent functional clothing to corrosion-resistant industrial equipment.

The topic is particularly sensitive for e-mobility. Lithium-ion batteries rely on fluorinated materials. Fluorinated surfaces are also an essential part of the process chain for green hydrogen. However, the implementation of the ban would hit medical technology particularly badly. To date, no alternatives can be found for many applications.

“We need entrepreneurial and inventive spirit to overcome the upcoming obstacles,” says Stefan Merkle, managing partner of Merkle CAE Solutions.

ECHA is the only global body to consider such comprehensive PFAS restrictions. The proposal is still being discussed in ECHA. But the publication of the proposal alone shows that ECHA is serious about it.

“Motivation and inventiveness are promoted less by restrictions and bans without alternatives than by incentives to develop new products. Unfortunately, such behavior is part of the political zeitgeist. Nevertheless, we must reflect on our innovative strength. Simulation technologies do not replace chemical processes or products that have not yet been invented. However, development times can be drastically reduced because we can digitally represent possible scenarios of materials, components or entire products in a realistic manner. With the help of well-founded simulations, we can greatly accelerate the development of new materials, which would be a lifeline for the German and European economies.”

Simulation technologies have long been used successfully in the automotive and aerospace industries, as well as in the development of end products. This digital method offers enormous time and cost advantages in research and development.

“Instead of a prohibition mentality, funds for research would be needed that are not even debated by politicians; “for the development of new materials but alternatively also for the recycling of PFES,” says Stefan Merkle.

Image source: @shutterstock 2364417799/dba87

The company Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH in Heidenheim was founded in 1989 as Merkle & Partner GbR by aerospace engineer Stefan Merkle. Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH is one of the first and leading service providers for engineering calculations and simulations in Germany. At the Heidenheim headquarters and the Wolfsburg, Homburg/Saar and Erfurt branches, the 50 employees work on around 500 customer projects every year in the core areas of structural analysis, flow simulation and virtual product development. The customer base includes well-known companies from mechanical and plant engineering, aerospace technology, the automotive industry, the consumer goods industry and shipbuilding.

Company contact

MERKLE CAE SOLUTIONS GmbH

Stefan Merkle

Friedrichstrasse 1

89518 Heidenheim

07321 9343-0

07321 9343-20

Press contact

KOKON – Digitales Marketing

Marion Graves

Lindenstrasse 6

72666 Neckartailfingen

0711 52855500

0711 52855509

Share this: Facebook

X

