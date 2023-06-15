Simulation in Microfluidics – Engineering Science Research

Merkle CAE Solutions: Simulation calculation to optimize desired and undesired capillary effects

The complexity of products in microfluidics can be increased using simulation technology (Image source: @shutterstock/2286585637Love Employee)

The capillary effect plays a special role in microfluidics. Miniature products, nanotechnology and increasingly targeted and complex applications do not always make the desired capillary effect obvious. Here, Merkle CAE Solutions uses simulation methods in a targeted manner in order to know how the liquids behave before the products are manufactured or even used.

The capillary action develops when the adhesive forces between a liquid and the surface are stronger than the cohesive forces within the liquid. This effect can be calculated by knowing a number of factors such as surface tension, the density of the liquid, the acceleration due to gravity and the contact angle between the liquid and the capillary wall. It’s complicated if you don’t know the exact factors. It is even more complicated when the geometry or the materials used in a component change and additional forces act, for example due to acceleration.

The advantage of simulation technology for microfluidics: these effects can also be simulated with very complex geometries when static approximation models such as the Jurin equation reach their limits. In addition, temporal effects can also be taken into account, which play an important role, particularly in the case of laboratory measuring devices with fast cycle times.

“With knowledge of the level at which the liquid rises, processes can be optimized and materials can be developed with specific properties. It is therefore more than desirable to be able to accurately assess the effects in advance using simulation technologies. Mainly because the complexity of the products is increasing rather than decreasing. How good is the simulation at calculating capillary action? The comparison with test results for the exact determination of the parameters plays an important role. The smaller the products and the capillaries, the more complex the geometries, the more exact the simulation has to be. Therefore, it is not only a matter of a well-founded calculation, but primarily of the experience of the calculating engineers. That’s our trump card,” says Stefan Merkle, Managing Partner of Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH.

Image Credit: @shutterstock/2286585637Love Employee

The company Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH in Heidenheim was founded in 1989 as Merkle & Partner GbR by aerospace engineer Stefan Merkle. Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH is one of the first and leading service providers for engineering calculations and simulations in Germany. At the headquarters in Heidenheim and the branches in Wolfsburg, Homburg/Saar and Erfurt, the 50 employees work on around 500 customer projects every year in the core areas of structural analysis, flow simulation and virtual product development. Customers include well-known companies from mechanical and plant engineering, aerospace technology, the automotive industry, the consumer goods industry and shipbuilding.

company contact

MERKLE CAE SOLUTIONS GmbH

Stefan Merkle

Friedrichstrasse 1

89518 Heidenheim

07321 9343-0

07321 9343-20



http://www.merkle-partner.de

Press contact

KOKON – Digitales Marketing

Marion Graves

Lindenstrasse 6

72666 Neckartailfingen

0711 52855500

0711 52855509



http://www.kokon-marketing.de/