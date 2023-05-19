Simultaneous drawing and surfing the Internet without choking machine Lenovo 13-inch dual-mounted laptop with one focus and two uses- 20230520 – Supplement – Daily Ming Pao

To talk about the concept of dual-screen laptops, Microsoft has actually launched the Surface Duo series last year, but each screen is only 5.6 inches, and it uses a mobile phone processor. Although it is convenient to carry, it is still larger than a laptop. Due to the performance limitations of the computer, it is difficult to play the unique role of a dual-screen computer. The newly released Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, in addition to using two 13.3-inch laptop screens, is also equipped with a high-performance computer processor.

The flexible bracket allows you to swing up, down, left, and right

Yoga Book 9i features OLED PureSight screens with 2.8K resolution on two sides, supports 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy and Dolby Vision HDR, and supports touch operation on both sides. Even so, the body has not become bulky, with a thickness of 15.95 mm and a weight of 1.34 kg, similar to many laptops that can be folded 180 degrees. The latest 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB memory are built into the body, even if the two screens are “independent”, they can operate smoothly. For example, users can draw on the lower screen while using the upper screen to find reference materials online; or check different data when making a meeting presentation, or input and compare data separately through the upper and lower screens.

There are screens on both sides, so what about the keyboard? Users can use both the virtual keyboard on the screen and the Bluetooth physical keyboard that comes with the machine. In order to make it easier for users to enjoy the advantages of dual screens when using a Bluetooth keyboard, the machine is also equipped with a foldable stand, and the dual screens can be placed up and down or side by side. At the same time, the machine is also equipped with Lenovo Digital Pen 3, which is very convenient for modifying files or drawing.

360-degree beautiful sound speaker hidden in the hinge position

Yoga Book 9i has also put a lot of thought into the sound design. Bowers & Wilkins speakers are specially placed on the hinges of the body, supporting 360-degree sound effects and Dolby Atmos. When playing games or watching movies, the built-in speakers alone have good sound effects. In order to cope with the power consumption of the dual screens, an 80WHr battery is added to the body. Playing movies on dual screens (150 nit brightness) can play continuously for 10 hours, and single screen can play continuously for 14 hours.

As a laptop computer, it often needs to be connected to different devices for use. There are 3 sets of USB Type C slots supporting Intel Thunderbolt 4.0 on both sides of the Yoga Book 9i, which can be directly used for charging, or connected to other devices and output images through an adapter. If you are worried about whether the dual-mount laptop will be easily damaged, you will get a 3-year Lenovo Premium Care Plus advanced support service when you purchase it. Whether it is accidental damage, sealed battery warranty, smart computer performance solutions, and data migration, we can provide assistance. . In order to meet the needs of game fans, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass service is also included at random. ●

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

Operating system: Windows 11 Home/Pro

Processor: 13th Generation Intel Core i7

Dual screen: 13.3 inches 2880×1800 pixel 16:10 OLED

Memory/storage capacity: 16GB/1TB SSD

Connection: USB Type C (Thunderbolt 4.0) x 3, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Volume: 299.1×203.9×15.95mm

Weight: 1.34kg

Price: From $24,998

Enquiries: 2593 0388 (Lenovo)

