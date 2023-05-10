Simultaneous live broadcast online, see you at 2 pm on 5/31!The Hong Kong version of Honor Magic Vs launch event is scheduled

【MOBILE】As early as late April, there was relevant industry news that Honor will launch the foldable phone Magic Vs in Hong Kong; earlier, the manufacturer confirmed on the Hong Kong official Facebook that the event will be held at 2 pm on May 31 at the end of this month The product launch will be broadcast live on the Facebook page and other channels.

According to the information announced by Honor Hong Kong on its official Facebook page, the factory will hold the Honor Magic Vs product conference with the theme of “Magic Moment, Started by You” at 2 pm at the end of this month (May 31). At that time, the folding screen mobile phone Magic Vs will be officially launched in Hong Kong, and the price and sales details will be announced. If there is no accident, the configuration of the Hong Kong version of the Honor Magic Vs will be similar to the international version. It uses the Snapdragon 8+ chipset and only has 12+512 storage configurations. The current price is 1,599 Euros (approximately HK$13,810) after European royalties.