Singularity Security DataLake rivoluziona la cybersecurity

SentinelOne revolutionizes cybersecurity and introduces Singularity Security DataLake, considered the best performing security data platform in the industry. One of a kind, the solution cloud-native provides a comprehensive view of data across all security ecosystems. Enabling organizations to quickly detect and respond to threats in real time.

Singularity Security DataLake

Tomer Weingarten, CEO at SentinelOne

Centralized visibility is the key to effective cybersecurity operations. With SentinelOne’s Singularity Security DataLake, enterprises have a clear and comprehensive view of data across the enterprise. They easily interact with them to carry out thoughtful actions to protect the most critical assets.

Advanced EDR and Threat Hunting capabilities for all enterprise data

Within many organizations, security data is split across multiple applications and is only visible in its specific formats. Making it difficult, if not impossible, to detect and respond to threats effectively. SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake combina active orchestration and automation to deliver unprecedented insights into security ecosystems.

The cybersecurity revolution – An entirely open solution

The completely open solution effectively integrates all types of data, structured and unstructured. Generated from any product or source and aggregates it with endpoint, workload and user data to provide an always-available overview from one place. Leveraging SentinelOne’s standard integrations with leading network, firewall, email and identity vendors, organizations can easily associate data from third-party firewalls. As well as remote access to the network or identity systems and act through these tools.

New anomaly detection capabilities powered by artificial intelligence

From cloud workloads and user identities to workstations and mobile devices. Data is everywhere and is the key to business innovation and growth. Furthermore, they are the answer to counter cyber threats. Leveraging new AI-powered anomaly detection capabilities, SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake proactively identifies anomalies. Then stop attacks faster than an operator could, eliminating the need for manual analysis.

Data costs reduced by 30%

Traditional security information, event and log management (SIEM) solutions can be expensive and resource-intensive. Through seamless integration with these solutions, SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake enables enterprises to retain all data for longer periods. As well as gaining better visibility and compliance. Maintaining workflows SIEM and reducing data management costs by up to 30%.

Singularity Security DataLake is 10x faster

When battling cyber threats, time is of the essence. The solution is designed to ensure access to the information needed to respond in real time and minimize potential impact. Leveraging a cloud-native architecture and patented distributed computing algorithms, the solution delivers results up to 10 times faster than traditional SIEMs.

The foundations for the future

By unifying data across all security ecosystem solutions and leveraging the power of active orchestration and automation, SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake delivers unprecedented insights and capabilities. They enable security teams to be at theavant-garde with respect to the evolution of cyber threats.