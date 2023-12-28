SIRUI Sniper Series F1.2 56 mm Autofokus Linse im Test (vs. Sigma 56 mm F1.4)

The lens manufacturer SIRUI will probably only say anything to very few people. But a few years ago they successfully brought “cinema” lenses with exciting characteristics onto the market, which were also very successful.

However, these are manual lenses. With the Sniper Series, SIRUI has now brought the first lenses with autofocus for the Sony E Mount, Fuji X Mount and Nikon Z Mount onto the market.

The special thing is the aperture and the price! The three lenses all offer an aperture of F1.2, at a price of +- $350!

Wow! These are only “APS-C” lenses, but an aperture of 1.2 is impressive, especially for the price.

SIRUI currently offers its Sniper Series with 56mm, 33mm and 23mm. I just bought the SIRUI 56 mm F1.2 for the X mount.

In this article let’s take a look at how good the lens is and how it compares to the Sigma 56 mm F1.4.

SIRUI Sniper Series F1.2 56 mm autofocus lens in test

SIRUI has brought a number of lenses onto the market in one fell swoop.

All focal lengths each with an aperture of F1.2! SIRUI also supplies three camera systems.

Sony E Mount

Fuji X Mount

Nikon Z Mount

These are all relevant camera systems, apart from Canon, which continues to block third-party lenses.

In addition to the different focal lengths and bayonets, each lens is also available in three colors!

Carbon/Black White Silver

I am testing the following version

At first glance I was a bit blown away by the lens. Of course we have a “neat” lump of glass here.

The housing is made of a mixture of a smooth, high-gloss plastic, which feels rather mediocre in quality, but also a lot of metal!

The bayonet, the focus ring and also the holder for the filter and the lens hood are made of metal and the lens generally appears “solid”.

The SIRUI Sniper Series simply feels completely different than a Fuji lens or a Sony GM. For comparison, the Sigma 56mm F1.4 is made entirely of plastic, apart from the metal bayonet.

This definitely feels cheaper, but I actually like the plastic from Sigma more.

Basically, the lens sits very tightly on my Fuji, perhaps even a little too tightly, because it almost seems a bit “scratchy” when screwing it on and off.

My lenses from Sigma and Fuji seem a little “softer” when put on and taken off. The lens hood, on the other hand, is “perfect”.

Buttons and rings

The SIRUI Sniper Series has no buttons! There is also no AF/MF switch or anything similar. There is also no ring for manually adjusting the aperture.

We only have a large focus ring, but it runs as smoothly as butter! This is a really nice focus ring if you don’t want to use the AF.

height and weight

Let’s compare the size and weight of the SIRUI Sniper Series 56mm with other lenses in its class:

Weight Length Diameter SIRUI Sniper Series F1.2 56mm 419g 92.2mm 70.0mm Sigma Contemporary 56mm 1.4 DC DN 285g 57.5mm 66.5mm Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm 1.2 405g 70.0mm 73, 0 mm Fujifilm Fujinon XF 50mm 1.0 R WR 845 g 105.5 mm 87.0 mm

At 419g and a length of 92.2 mm, the SIRUI Sniper Series 56 mm lens is quite large and also heavy.

The Sigma Contemporary 56mm 1.4 DC DN is of course a lot smaller and lighter, but only has a 1.4 aperture.

The Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm 1.2 would be more comparable, but is also slightly lighter and smaller.

APS-C lens

The SIRUI Sniper Series lenses are made and intended for APS-C sensor cameras!

Of course, this can also be used on full-format cameras, but with reduced resolution and quality, as only the “APS-C part” of the full-format sensor is then used.

In the Fujifilm X-H2S

I test the SIRUI Sniper Series F1.2 56 mm autofocus lens on the Fujifilm X-H2S.

The Fujifilm X-H2S has a good resolution of 26 megapixels and, thanks to the stacked sensor, is probably the Fujifilm camera with the best autofocus.

sharpness (bad)

Unfortunately, we come to the big problem with the SIRUI Sniper Series F1.2 56mm, the sharpness. This is bad when the aperture is open.

Comparison images Sirui 1.4 vs. 1.8

100% view

Compared to lenses from Fuji, Sony, Sigma, Tamron, but also the newer Viltrox or Samyang, there is simply nothing nice to talk about here!

At F1.2 the sharpness is very low! It almost looks like the lens is smeared, but that’s not the case.

100% view

If we stop down the lens a little, it gets better.

From F1.8 it gets noticeably sharper! From F2.8 we get decent sharpness. However, the Sigma Contemporary 56mm 1.4 DC DN is consistently sharper, especially at F1.4.

In my opinion, the SIRUI Sniper Series F1.2 56mm is unfortunately not usable in the F1.2 – F1.4 range or only if you are looking for a very, very special look.

SIRUI vs. Sigma

Let’s compare the sharpness of the SIRUI Sniper Series F1.2 56 mm with that of the Sigma Contemporary 56mm 1.4 DC DN.

When the aperture is open, the result is clear! The Sigma is worlds sharper at 1.4 than the SIRUI at 1.2.

But even with 1.4 against 1.4 it is a clear result.

Only at aperture 2.8 is the SIRUI about as sharp as the Sigma 1.4!

Vignetting

I was a bit surprised here because the SIRUI has comparatively little vignetting, even when the aperture is wide open.

Yes, of course this is there, but in a context that, in my opinion, is not disruptive.

Chromatic aberrations

Unfortunately, chromatic aberrations are again a point that is moderate to poor.

The lens clearly tends to produce aberrations in hard light/contrast edges. Much more pronounced than with the Sigma Contemporary.

Bokeh

The combination of 56 mm (effective 84 mm) and an aperture of F1.2 is of course a guarantee for very pronounced background blur.

There are also 11 aperture blades, which are intended to make the background lights even “rounder”.

I’m a bit torn here in practice. On the one hand, the background blur is really very pronounced, but the quality varies somewhat.

If you have a very even background, perhaps with small lights, then the bokeh on the SIRUI Sniper Series can look fantastic!

However, the bokeh can quickly look a bit busy. Especially when there are too many elements in the background. Due to the chromatic aberrations, among other things, it sometimes almost seems as if we have slight double vision.

Negative example of restless bokeh

However, this is complaining at a very high level! Basically, the background blur is of course a strength of the SIRUI Sniper Series.

Autofocus

To be honest, I didn’t expect much from autofocus. However, I was pleasantly surprised here!

The autofocus on my Fuji X-H2S is OK so far. With fast moving objects, running dogs/children, you can forget about them.

However, for slower movements or stationary objects, it is quite safe and, above all, fast! The SIRUI Sniper Series is absolutely useful for model or “street” photography.

The Sigma Contemporary 56mm 1.4 DC DN tends to be a bit more “confident” when moving, but the difference between the two is really small.

Only the eye AF is slightly better with the Sigma and the open aperture is more reliable at distances. I suspect this is due to the better sharpness of the Sigma.

Conclusion

Unfortunately I cannot recommend the SIRUI Sniper Series F1.2 56 mm! There are also many positive points, but ultimately there is a knockout point.

The sharpness is just not good. And by not good, in this case I don’t mean “a little low”, but rather it’s simply not good enough at wide open aperture that you could properly use the lens for general photography.

It then fades out slowly. From F1.8 it slowly gets better, from F2.8 “good”. But we don’t buy this lens for the performance at 1.8 or 2.8, but for the wide open aperture.

You get the Sigma Contemporary 56mm 1.4 DC DN for €399 and it is better than the SIRUI in practically every way! Yes, we “only” have F1.4 here, but this is fully usable with F1.4, the SIRUI is not with F1.2 or F1.4.

In addition, there are quite strong chromatic aberrations, which sometimes cause a somewhat unsettled bokeh.

But not everything is bad either. The autofocus is OK. Not world class, but not worse than Sigma Contemporary either. The build quality is great and the vignetting is surprisingly low, even at F1.2.

The bokeh is of course incredibly strong and can also look beautiful! The SIRUI Sniper Series can be fantastic, especially with lights in the background! But unfortunately there is simply no sharpness in the focus area.

I’m not saying that it’s impossible to take great pictures with SIRUI! With a lot of sharpening in Lightroom/Photoshop it is possible to achieve “sensible” images. But it really needs a lot of sharpening and I just feel like I’m working against the lens here instead of with it.

I never had this feeling with the Sigma Contemporary 56mm 1.4 DC DN, which is visually really outstanding!

Sure, if you like the dreamy vintage look and maybe you’re into portrait photography where sharpness isn’t that important, the SIRUI might be “OK”.

But still, making a sharp lens softer is always better than making a blurry lens sharper.

And here you can simply get the Sigma Contemporary 56mm 1.4 DC DN for €399, which is sharp!

