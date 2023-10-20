Sisal bets on startups – La Stampa

Katia Colucci, head of Innovation lab Sisal, will be on the panel Innovation in the company from Italy abroad. in the Duomo, on 27 September at 4.30pm

With over 1,100 companies participating during the various editions and more than 1,000 enrolled in the academy courses, GoBeyond, the program with which Sisal identifies and supports responsible innovation programs, is a highly anticipated event in the world of startups.

Last year 350 participated, with a 45% increase in registrations compared to the previous edition.

Another interesting fact is that, among the companies registered, 40% were female-led. The winner was PipeIn, a startup that, thanks to a predictive system, monitors pipes and aims to prevent water waste.

Registrations are open again this year and will be until October 31, 2023: up for grabs for the winning startup are 50 thousand euros plus an extensive support and guidance program that will concern all six finalist companies.

All thanks to a dense network of collaborations that guarantee a solid influx of skills and advice. In short, lifeblood for any startup.

«Innovation and responsibility are drivers of Sisal’s long-term growth strategy – commented Camilla Folladori, Chief Strategy Officer of Sisal -. GoBeyond materializes our constant attention to the scouting and seeding of innovative ideas and business models, in line with our open innovation strategy and our commitment to creating a more sustainable, digital and inclusive future.”

And among the open innovation activities carried out by Sisal, we must not forget the Innovation Lab, led by Katia Colucci, who will be at the Week to talk about innovation.

Returning to GoBeyond, what is the strategy that a startup must implement to win, also given the intense competition?

Not only is a high degree of innovation required, that is taken for granted, but criteria such as the feasibility and scalability of the project are also evaluated. To these factors was added this year an evaluation of the social impact of the startups involved, which must aim to create a better world than the one they found, increasing the social, economic and environmental conditions around them.

This edition of GoBeyond’s Call for ideas also includes an important novelty: an online incubation path, in collaboration with Startup Geeks, for the 3 most deserving “concept only” startups, i.e. those entrepreneurial entities not yet established and which have not yet a tested product or service.

The objective is in fact to increasingly increase the number of startups that benefit from the prizes up for grabs, recognizing not only the entrepreneurial ideas already implemented, but offering a package of benefits that considers all the stages of evolution of a project. In short, sometimes even a good idea is enough. Indeed, it is essential to start the journey.

Added to all this is a training course from the GoBeyond Academy, a free online course created together with Feltrinelli Education with which entrepreneurs of the future can increase their knowledge and be inspired by successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The program is made up of eleven on-demand lessons and some workshops which also allow you to acquire the skills necessary to develop your own business idea in the field.

