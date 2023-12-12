Sisal Talk: awards ceremony for the GoBeyond 2023 startup competition

An event, moderated by Andrea Frollà, to discuss how companies can collaborate to support the innovation ecosystem in Italy and contribute to the development of startups with social impact. During the awards ceremony, speakers will be Cristian Fracassi (Inventor and CEO of Isinnova), Camilla Folladori (Chief Strategy Officer of Sisal), Annamaria Tartaglia (Founder and CEO TheBrandSitter) and Paolo Landoni (Coordinator of the international research team of the Social Innovation Monitor). The final part of the event is dedicated to the awarding of the winning startup of GoBeyond 2023, Sisal’s responsible innovation platform.

