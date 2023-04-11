Home Technology site and app inaccessible for a few hours…
Technology

site and app inaccessible for a few hours…

by admin
site and app inaccessible for a few hours…

Can’t load your Facebook home? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Several users globally are complaining of inefficiencies on the popular Meta social network. As far as we know, Facebook is down for many users in Italy as well.

Facebook Down for many but not for all

From an international point of view, 9to5Mac confirms this. The portal reports that the problems in the United States would have started around 18:00 Italian today, Tuesday 11 April 2023. For Italy, however, we rely on DownDetector, which collects user reports for web disservices. According to DownDetector the problems in Italy started at 17:30, with a peak around 18:00.

As far as we know, the down of Facebook is generalized and concerns both the browser and app social networks. Specifically, users complain about the inability to update their homes and view certain profiles.

It is good to note that the down doesn’t seem to affect everyone. Many accounts are managing to use the social network without problems, while others only complain about a slow loading of the contents.

MEDION Gaming bundle P81016 MD88087

MEDION Gaming bundle P81016 MD88087

  • High quality keyboard with 26 anti-ghosted buttons for complex commands. RGB Rainbow backlight with 8…
  • Headphones with 40mm speaker drivers and strong bass; Built-in microphone and volume control; Backlight…
  • large mouse pad with a sturdy cloth surface. It can be rolled up with a lower part…

In the meantime, the tug of war continues in Italy between Meta and SIAE. Mark Zuckerberg’s company – which manages Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – has not renewed the agreement with the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers. As a consequence of the failed agreement, almost all Italian music disappeared from Meta’s social networks, making it impossible to use the songs in the SIAE catalog to create Stories, Reels and posts set to music.

See also  Between POS and Bitcoin, the hidden challenge is over the control of wealth

  • Mark Brunasso

    Writing is my passion, music is my life and Liam Gallagher my God. Otherwise I’m 30 and a musician, singer and songwriter. Here I mainly write about music and videogames, but everything that has to do with the creation of parallel worlds fascinates me. 🌋From Pompeii with love.🧡

    View all articles

You may also like

Team Ninja is working on another game for...

Paolo Bonanni head of the Italian BU Salesforce...

Google Bard’s new “Experimental Updates” page helps you...

Google Bard’s new “Experimental Updates” page helps you...

new software company investing in young people

Street Fighter 6 is already the biggest game...

How to reset network connections on Mac? It...

In the secret laboratory where Apple’s chips are...

Bungie on Destiny 2: Lightfall: “Obviously some of...

A blonde AI as the news anchor for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy