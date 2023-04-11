Can’t load your Facebook home? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Several users globally are complaining of inefficiencies on the popular Meta social network. As far as we know, Facebook is down for many users in Italy as well.

Facebook Down for many but not for all

From an international point of view, 9to5Mac confirms this. The portal reports that the problems in the United States would have started around 18:00 Italian today, Tuesday 11 April 2023. For Italy, however, we rely on DownDetector, which collects user reports for web disservices. According to DownDetector the problems in Italy started at 17:30, with a peak around 18:00.

As far as we know, the down of Facebook is generalized and concerns both the browser and app social networks. Specifically, users complain about the inability to update their homes and view certain profiles.

It is good to note that the down doesn’t seem to affect everyone. Many accounts are managing to use the social network without problems, while others only complain about a slow loading of the contents.

In the meantime, the tug of war continues in Italy between Meta and SIAE. Mark Zuckerberg’s company – which manages Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – has not renewed the agreement with the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers. As a consequence of the failed agreement, almost all Italian music disappeared from Meta’s social networks, making it impossible to use the songs in the SIAE catalog to create Stories, Reels and posts set to music.