Six milestones on how artificial intelligence could change politics

ChatGPT was released just nine months ago – and we’re still learning how it will impact our daily lives, our careers, and even our self-government systems. But when it comes to how artificial intelligence (AI) could threaten our democracy, the public debate often lacks imagination.

People talk about the danger of campaigns targeting adversaries with fake images (or fake audio or video files) because we already have decades of experience dealing with fake images. We’re on the lookout for foreign governments spreading misinformation because we were traumatized by the 2016 US presidential election.

Nathan E. Sanders is a data scientist and associate at the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University. Bruce Schneier is a security technologist, fellow, and lecturer at Harvard Kennedy School.

And we worry that AI-generated opinions will crowd out real people’s political preferences, because we’ve seen the rise of political “astroturfing” for decades. This is the use of fake online accounts to appear to support a particular policy.

Threats of this nature seem urgent and worrying because they are conspicuous. We know what to look out for and we can easily imagine their impact. In fact, the future will be even more interesting. Even some of the most amazing potential AI policy implications won’t necessarily be bad. We can draw some pretty straight lines between the current capabilities of AI tools and their real-world impact that seem truly startling by the standards of today’s public understanding.

With this in mind, we propose six milestones that will usher in a new era of democratic, AI-powered politics. All appear to be achievable – perhaps not with today’s technology and level of AI adoption, but very likely in the near future.

What constitutes a political AI milestone?

Good benchmarks should be meaningful and present meaningful results with real consequences. They should be plausible; they must be realistically achievable in the foreseeable future. And we should be able to recognize when they have been achieved.

The fear that AI could influence an election will most likely fail the test of observability. While the risk of election rigging through robotic promotion of a candidate or party’s interests is a legitimate threat, elections are extremely complex. Just as the debate rages on over how and why Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, it is unlikely that we can unequivocally attribute a surprise election result to any particular AI intervention.

Thinking ahead: could an AI candidate ever be elected to office? In the world of speculative fiction, such as television series from “Twilight Zone” to “Black Mirror,” there is growing interest in the possibility of an AI candidate or a technologically-enhanced candidate winning who is not electable in the traditional sense. At a time when deepfake videos can misrepresent the views and actions of human candidates, and human politicians can be represented by AI avatars or even robots, it is entirely possible for an AI candidate to imitate a politician’s media presence.

Virtual politicians have already won votes in national elections, for example in Russia in 2017. But that doesn’t stand up to the plausibility test. The electorate and legal establishment are likely to embrace more and more automation and AI-based support, but the age of non-human elected officials is still a long way off.

The next political milestones of the AI

Let’s start with some milestones that are already on the threshold of reality. These are achievements that are within the technical possibilities of existing AI technologies and for which the foundations have already been laid.

Milestone #1

A legislature or government agency accepts an AI-generated statement or comment submitted on behalf of an AI

We’ve already seen AI make laws, albeit under the guidance of human users and tabled by human legislators. After the first AI-authored bills were introduced in Massachusetts and the US House of Representatives, many major legislatures have seen “the first AI-authored bill,” “the use of ChatGPT to create committee remarks,” or “the first AI-authored speech.” in plenary”.

Many of these bills and speeches are more gimmicks than serious, and they have been criticized rather than heeded. They are short, have trivial political content, or have been heavily edited by human legislators, or driven by highly specific prompts for large language model-based AI tools like ChatGPT.

An interesting milestone in this direction will be the acceptance by an authority of statements on laws or of comments that have been written entirely by an AI. Certainly, a large part of writing in the future will be supported by AI assistive technologies – and benefit from it. So, in order not to trivialize this milestone, we need to add the second sentence: “submitted under the name of an AI”.

What would make this milestone significant is submission under the AI’s own name, i.e. recognition of AI as a legitimate perspective in the public debate by a governing body. Regardless of the public enthusiasm for AI, it won’t be long before that happens. The New York Times published a letter called ChatGPT (in response to an opinion piece we wrote), and lawmakers are already turning to AI to write high-profile opening statements at committee hearings.

Milestone #2

The passage of the first new amendment to an AI-authored bill

Beyond consultation, there is one immediate way in which AI-generated policy could become law: micro-legislation. This involves changes to existing laws or draft laws that are tailored to specific target groups.

Micro-legislation is often implemented in secret. They can even be tabled anonymously as part of a flurry of other amendments to obscure the intended beneficiary. For this reason, micro-legislation can often be bad for society, and it is ripe for exploitation by generative AI – which would otherwise be subject to rigorous scrutiny by AI-risk-aware policies.

Milestone #3

AI-generated political messages outperform campaign advisor recommendations in poll tests

Some of the most important short-term AI policy implications will largely take place behind closed doors. Like everyone else, political campaigners and pollsters will turn to AI to make their jobs easier. We are already seeing campaigners using AI-generated imagery to create social content, and pollsters simulating results using AI-generated respondents.

The next step in this development is the development of political messages through AI. A key part of campaigners’ toolkit today is the message testing survey: testing alternative formulations of a position with an audience to see which generate more attention and a more positive response.

Just as seasoned political pollsters can predict effective messaging strategies fairly well based on their observations of past campaigns and their impression of the state of public debate, so can an AI trained on countless public discourses, campaign rhetoric, and political reporting.

