Six reasons for the flip smartphone

The Motorola RAZR 40 is an affordable foldable flip phone. From a foldable 6.9-inch OLED display to a powerful dual camera and a long-lasting battery – this smartphone offers a lot. In this buying guide, we’ll give you an in-depth look at its features and show you why the Motorola RAZR 40 could be your next smartphone.

Motorola’s new flagship is undoubtedly an outstanding smartphone that impresses with its foldable display features, powerful camera, reliable fingerprint sensor and long-lasting battery. It is one of the cheapest foldable flip smartphones on the market and offers excellent value for money. If you are looking for a compact yet powerful smartphone that draws attention, then the smartphone is a perfect choice for you.

Prices and Availability

The Motorola RAZR 40 starts in the entry-level configuration with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory at a price of 667 euros. For the version with 256 GB, buyers have to pay a little less than 100 euros, for the high-end version 827 euros are due.

The top reasons to buy the Motorola RAZR 40

1. The screen

The Motorola RAZR 40 features a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This allows you to enjoy a visual experience that is smooth both when browsing the web and watching videos or playing games. In addition, the external display with 3.9 inch P-OLED and 144Hz offers a practical way to check notifications quickly and easily. All without having to open the phone.

2. Powerful processor and memory

With the Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, it offers fast performance in everyday life. Copes with even the most demanding tasks. Whether you’re running multiple apps, playing graphics-intensive games, or multitasking, this smartphone won’t let you down. With 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB ROM you also have enough storage space for all your photos, videos and apps.

3. Premium camera features

The dual camera of the flip smartphone with 64 megapixels and optical image stabilization (OIS) allows you to take impressive photos and videos in high quality. Whether you want to capture landscapes, portraits or close-ups, this camera always delivers razor-sharp results. In addition, you can fully develop your creativity with the diverse camera functions and modes and customize your recordings.

4. Safety and comfort

The Motorola RAZR 40 features a side fingerprint sensor that allows for quick and reliable unlocking of the device. This allows you to easily and securely unlock your smartphone without having to enter a PIN code or pattern every time. This handy feature ensures that you always have easy access to your phone.

5. Long lasting battery and fast charging

With a 4,200mAh battery, the smartphone offers an impressive battery life that accompanies you throughout the day. And if it does run out, you can quickly be ready to use again thanks to the 30W Fast Charging. The device also supports wireless charging with 8W, which offers you additional convenience.

6. Sturdy construction

The flip smartphone is not only technically top-notch, but also robustly built. With IP52 certification, it’s protected from dust and light splashing water, which means you don’t have to worry about everyday use.

