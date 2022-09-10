Japan’s Treasure Island Club is most anticipated by its diverse and practical magazine appendices. The most popular these days is the LED night light that comes with the brand’s special issue. The soft Q silicone material and the super healing shape perfectly complement the popular mascots. render. Whether you are accustomed to bringing a light when you sleep or keep a light for yourself when you go out, or you like to decorate your home with lamps to add a warm atmosphere, these home night lights that have caused the topic are all practical items worth buying. Let’s take a look at these popular Introducing the Night Lights!

1. Big-eared puppy

Image Source

The big-eared dog Xi Na, who won the Sanrio Character Award for three consecutive years, transforms into a three-dimensional lighting LED light, and the soft light turns on with a single touch, which instantly fills the home space with a healing atmosphere. It can also be set to automatically turn off the lights within an hour. Very convenient. This Xina dog night light is the first time that the Baodaosha night light series has cooperated with Sanrio characters, which shows the super cute new force of the big-eared dog Xina.

Image Source

Buy

Product Information

■ Product Name: 20th Anniversary Special Issue of Big-eared Dog Xina with Home Lamp / シナモロール 20th おBUYA ライトBOOK

■ Product price: 3,920 yen

■ Listing date: August 18, 2022

■ Related article: Big-eared dog likes to take 5 super cute new products, LED lights, sweeping robots, PAUL & JOE co-branded beauty is cute and practical!

2. Lurummy & Yoyo

Image Source

Lulumi and his good friend Yoyo were originally leaders in the cute healing world, but when they turned into night lights with soft light, it was even more irresistible! Among them, there are also two sizes of Yoyo, and the smaller special version is only available at 7-11 convenience stores in Japan, which is really foul!

Image Source

The three sizes are for everyone to sit in a row for comparison. The large Yoyo is about 24 cm high, the small Yoyo is about 19.3 cm, and the sitting rummy is 14.6 cm. They are all lightweight sizes that can be integrated into home decoration in one second.

Image Source

It can be placed in the corner of the entrance, the dining table and the corner of the bookshelf. The soft Q and touchable silicone material is even more healing when held in the palm of your hand.

Buy

Product Information

■ Product Name: Lurummy & Yoyo with Home Lamp Special Issue / MOOMIN おBUYA ライトBOOK

■ Product price: 2,490 yen for rummy rice, 3,289 yen for big yoyo, 2,490 yen for small yoyo (only available at 7-11 in Japan)

■ Listing date: August 8, 2022

3. Nissin Yuanzu Chicken Noodle Mascot Chicken

Image Source

Nissin Yuanzu Chicken Sauce Noodles is the Japanese instant noodles that everyone has eaten. The noodles are mixed with all the seasonings without extra sauce. Simply adding an egg can make your index fingers move. The cute mascot chick of chicken noodle soup has also been around in recent years. This time, it has been transformed into a super eye-catching three-dimensional LED light to catch the craze of home night lights.

Image Source

Eat the perfect flavor instant noodles, and have a good night’s sleep with the healing chick lamp that emits soft lighting.

Product Information

■ Product name: Nissin Original Miso Soup Noodles Special Edition Tsui Ieto/Chicken Ramen Hiyoko-chan Room Light Book

■ Product price: 3,278 yen

■ Listing date: August 25, 2022

4. VIE DE FRANCE croissant

Image Source

“VIE DE FRANCE (ヴィ・ド・フランス)”, which has 230 branches, is a well-known roasted coffee chain in Japan. On the occasion of its 40th anniversary next year, it will launch a special brand commemorative special issue, and it will be accompanied by the best-selling star products in the store. Super cute LED lights in shape.

Image Source

“VIE DE FRANCE”, the most popular and proudest croissant bread since its establishment in 1983, has been transformed into an LED night light. The soft material like bread is addictive, and it can be placed in the home for a second to enhance the overall comfortable atmosphere, as indirect lighting Spending leisure time is also very healing.

Image Source

If you like bread, if you have already decided to buy this night light, you can also buy the super cooked toast storage bag that caused the pre-orders to rush a while ago, and let these cute bread and groceries restored by God accompany you!

Product Information

■ Product Name: VIE DE FRANCE Brand Special: With Modeling Lamp / VIE DE FRANCE クロワッサンライトBOOK

■ Product price: 2,497 yen

■ Listing date: August 24, 2022

■ Related article: Super Delicious Croissant Bread Turns into LED Night Light for Super Healing! Familiar packaging opens but cute and practical groceries part 4

5. Lala Bear & Little White Bear

Image Source

The Lala Bear Night Light, which was launched last year, can be said to be the leader of this series. This year, Baodao Club specially upgraded and then launched it, and launched the version of the little white bear at the same time, so that friends who did not get in the car last year can purchase the latest Lala Bear in pairs. Night light.

Image Source

The sitting little white bear holding a strawberry is too cute, and every corner of the home, such as the coffee table, pillow, desk, etc., is a suitable place for them to stay.

Product Information

■ Product name: Larakuma, Small white bear night light special edition / Rilakkuma room light BOOK Special ver., Korilakkuma room light BOOK

■ Product price: 2,490 yen each

■ Release date: May 31, 2022, limited sales at HMV and LAWSON in Japan

6. Corner Buddy

Image Source

This year’s 10th anniversary corner buddy (すみっコぐらし) products are constantly coming out, and of course, they also catch up with this healing night light craze, light a light for you at home, and stay in the corner quietly. Well, it’s exactly the same as the personalities of the little friends. Five night lights include lizards (blue dinosaurs), penguins? , white bear, cat, pork cutlet & fried shrimp tail are all corner creatures with high popularity.

Image Source

Because it uses LED lights, the surface will not get hot, and it can be used with peace of mind in children’s rooms. There is a button switch at the bottom of each night light, and three AAA batteries need to be purchased separately. The special issue of the night light with corner friends attached to the home was well received when it was launched last year. This year coincides with the tenth anniversary. The content of the special issue has also been updated to a commemorative version that will be available in 2022. The night light body has also been upgraded and improved, which was not available before. Friends, don’t be shy, start now!

Buy

Product Information

■ Product name: Kakuochi Koyuban House Night Light Special Issue / Sumikko Gurashi Room Light Book

■ Product price: lizard (blue dinosaur), penguin? , Shirokuma, Cat, Tonkatsu & Shrimp Tail 2,490 yen each

■ Release date: New packaging will debut in May 2022

■ Related article: 10th Anniversary of Cute and Healing Corner Friends!Celebrations, new Switch games, cute new product introductions

Get your hands on the latest Japanese popular healing and cute night light now!

The above are the six selections of healing nightlights that have attracted a lot of topics in the appendix of the magazine in Japan. The cute three-dimensional shape is matched with soft lighting, and it is not obtrusive in any corner of the home. Buy it now!