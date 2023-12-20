Six tips to get the most out of the Mail app on iPhone

“Unlock These Hidden Apple Mail Features To Boost Your Productivity”

iPhone users may have overlooked some of the advanced features available in the Apple Mail application that can enhance their email experience. These capabilities include the ability to unsend emails, schedule them for later sending, manage multiple accounts efficiently, and other nifty tricks to boost productivity. To unlock the full potential of Apple Mail, here are some expert tips on how to make the most of this powerful email platform.

Unsending an email is a lifesaving feature in Apple Mail. To cancel the sending of an email, simply click the “Undo Send” button at the bottom of the screen immediately after sending the email. This sends you to a compose screen where you can modify and resend the email or hit the “Cancel” button in the upper left corner to move it to drafts.

Another valuable feature is the option to schedule emails directly from your iPhone. By tapping and holding the send button, you can effortlessly schedule emails to be sent at a specific date and time.

The Mail’s tracking feature ensures you don’t lose track of important emails. If an email hasn’t received a response within three days, it will reappear at the top of your inbox, prompting you to follow up. You can also delete future follow-up suggestions with a simple click.

Adding reminders is a breeze with Apple Mail. Set a reminder to return to an email at a specific time by swiping right, selecting “More,” and then “Remember Me.” The reminder will appear in the “Remind Me” folder in Mailboxes for easy access.

For those who want to save email conversations offline, Apple Mail allows you to export them as PDFs directly from the app. Just open the email, tap reply, click “Print,” and select the pages you want to include in the PDF.

Additionally, users can create a personalized signature by navigating to “Settings,” selecting “Mail,” and clicking on “Signature.”

Remember that for those with multiple email accounts, Apple Mail allows you to add and manage them efficiently. Navigate to “Settings,” select “Mail,” tap “Accounts,” and follow the step-by-step instructions to add your accounts and seamlessly switch between them.

These lesser-known Apple Mail features can streamline your email experience and make you more productive on the go. By harnessing these tips, iPhone users can optimize the potential of the Apple Mail application.

