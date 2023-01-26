Home Technology Skate revival will have loot boxes
Pretty much everything we’ve heard about the Skate series reboot so far is good news that fans appreciate. For some reason, EA decided they needed to shake things up now, and so decided to add something to the game that absolutely no one (zero people!) had ever asked for – loot bags. You know these bags with little gifts that are given away for free at events and trade shows.

While it’s usually something positive and fun to do, these aren’t your typical loot bags, as you have to pay for them (in currency you earn in-game, which seems to work as well, though dataminers say – You guessed it – real money purchases). Additionally, each swag bag contains one of five items. You can see the five items before buying, but only one of them will be given to you, and the odds will not be revealed.

As you’re probably aware by now, there’s another common term for these types of loot bags – and that’s loot boxes. The practice is so universally loathed, considered predatory, and dangerous for minors because it resembles gambling that some countries have made it illegal.

While Skate is a free game, we firmly believe that there must be a way to make money (developers want a salary too, servers aren’t free). Having said that, we really hope EA will choose another solution for looting chests, or what do you think?

