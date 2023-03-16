Skip the agreement between Siae and Meta: from now on the music protected by the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers can no longer be used on Instagram and Facebook.

“Unfortunately we have not been able to renew our licensing agreement with SIAE. The protection of the copyrights of composers and artists is an absolute priority for us and for this reason, starting today, we will start the procedure to remove the songs of the SIAE repertoire within our music library”, communicates the company. “We believe it is a value for the entire music industry to allow people to share and connect on our platforms using the music they love. We have licensing agreements in over 150 countries around the world and we will continue to strive to reach an agreement with SIAE that satisfies all parties”. All these agreements are based on the fee model and conditions proposed to SIAE, and many have recently been renewed.

Concretely, from today it will no longer be possible to insert video and audio with a music track protected by Siae, and above all a procedure will begin to clean up the already existing contents. Considering the amount of posts, reels and videos, it is expected that it will last at least a couple of days, then users will be asked if they want to keep their content but without music or if they want to replace it with songs from the Facebook library or protected by different organizations from SIAE.

“We hope that Siae and Meta find an agreement because the effects on the market would be very significant”, comments Enzo Mazza, CEO of Fimi, the Italian Music Industry Federation, underlining how the agreement with Meta is valid for the sector “tens of millions of EUR”.