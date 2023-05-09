Sky once again obtains the TV rights for the Champions League, dal 2024 al 2027. It will broadcast exclusively in our country 185 of the 203 matches that will be played in Europe, while the other will be the prerogative of Amazonwhich will stream them on Prime Video.

Sky conquers (again) the TV rights for the Champions League

The new edition of UEFA Champions League will see a radical change in the format of the competition. TO starting from the 2024/2025 seasonthere will be 36 teams instead of 32 who will compete in a single group for 11 months, with a 47% increase in matches. The best eight of this championship will advance to the round of 16, while from ninth to twenty-fourth place they will have to make play-offs to access. More games, more show.

Sky and Amazon have won the television rights to the Championswith Sky to broadcast 185 of 203 games each yearas well as all matches of UEFA Europa League (189) e UEFA Europa Conference League (153). Amazon Prime will instead have the 18 games best on Wednesday, like now.

Sky will also show the UEFA European Super Cup e la UEFA Super Cupwhich are still under definition.

Andrea DuilioCEO of Sky Italia, explains: “We are very excited to continue to be a partner of UEFA and to exclusively offer our subscribers the great matches of these major European competitions until 2027. With the renewal of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, our Casa dello Sport will host many seasons of exclusive live events.

“A confirmation of our commitment to investing in high-quality content to bring Sky families a varied and quality offer, which combines Italian and international cinema, entertainment, TV series and big sport with the best possible viewing experience”.