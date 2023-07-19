Home » Sky introduces streaming in the browser
Technology

by admin
By Marlene Polywka | Jul 18, 2023 3:59pm

The streaming service Sky has adjusted its user interface. With the innovation, the provider is taking a big step towards its subscribers, because it makes use less cumbersome.

In the highly competitive streaming market, two factors are particularly important: content and technology. While a content battle for the best exclusive titles has broken out in other services, Sky has so far primarily stood out due to its technology – unfortunately in a negative sense. Because while Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Co. play the content well on various devices, Sky and the associated streaming service Wow required an extra player. That is now changing: Sky is getting rid of the player and finally allowing its users to stream via the web browser.

Sky abolishes its player

Sky implemented the technical innovation in mid-July. Until then, anyone who wanted to stream films or series on Sky and Wow had to switch to the external player on their laptop and PC. That’s over now. In the future, all content can be accessed via the common browsers Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari. The interface offers the usual functions that can also be found with other providers. In addition to a pause button and the option to fast forward or rewind ten seconds, you can jump on the timeline, adjust the language of audio and subtitles and switch to full screen mode.

Sky itself said: “Good news for all laptop and PC streamers: we’ve improved the user experience of Wow on PC and Mac, so you can now play your favorite content directly in your browser. (…) This does not change anything for you in terms of the available functions.” The Wow Player is therefore immediately useless and can be uninstalled.

Stream films and series on Sky and Wow in the browser

It is important that the change only applies to laptops and PCs. For all other end devices such as smartphones or tablets, as with other services, the corresponding app is still required for streaming.

TECHBOOK meint

“When my current “SVU” episode just opened up in the browser last week, I didn’t really notice it at first. Then, about three episodes later, it hit me like a bang. Finally no more external player! I’ve been complaining and clamoring for years that my esteemed colleagues have probably heard it by now. In contrast to the competition, Sky has so far not been able to simply stream content via laptop, tablet and co. in the browser.

Instead, you had to install the appropriate player. And even after installation, the cumbersome process resulted in additional wait times, not to mention the player crashing regularly, at least for me. In the age of streaming, it’s actually an absurdity, I think. With the launch of Wow, I had high hopes that the provider would change something about its – sorry – lousy technology, but was bitterly disappointed.

Personally, I am very pleased that improvements are finally being made. But of course it also has to be mentioned that Sky is not establishing any remarkable innovations with this, but is only arriving at the level of the other services. Maybe that’s why the provider didn’t announce it to the big bell. With this in mind: Congratulations Sky and welcome to the streaming present!” – Marlene Polywka, editor

