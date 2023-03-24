After sponsoring the 2022 Serie A1 and A2 women’s volleyball championships with Sky Wifi, Sky renews its position as sponsor of the women’s volleyball league also for the new year. An announcement that is not too surprising, given that Serie A1 matches have already been broadcast on Sky Sports and streaming on NOW for years.

Here the super Sky offer for the month of March

Women’s Volleyball League: what Sky’s sponsorship entails

The sponsorship comes from the collaboration with Master Group Sport, commercial advisor of the Women’s Volleyball League. This provides for the presence of Sky during the Regular Season and in the play-off stages of the championship. As a sponsor, the Sky logo will be present on the LEDs of over 35 arenas where the matches of the two championships (A1 and A2) are played.

The brand will also enjoy of digital and social visibility, offered by the Women’s Volleyball League and its athletes. Some of these will officially be Sky brand ambassadors during the championship, participating in the meet and greet with fans inside some Sky stores. In addition, the best player of the month will receive the MVP of the Month award, sponsored by Sky.

Following the signing of the agreement Marzio Perrelli, Executive Vice President Sport of Skyhe has declared: The world of volleyball is close to the values ​​and passion that Sky tries to convey every day, such as teamwork, commitment and determination to achieve great goals, always with respect for your opponents. This is why we are particularly proud to still be alongside the Women’s Volleyball League, in a championship which, with its level of competitiveness, has contributed to the achievement of exceptional results both at club and national level.”