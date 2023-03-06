Home Technology Skyrim gets more content as ChatGPT generates new quests – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Technology

Skyrim gets more content as ChatGPT generates new quests – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

by admin
Skyrim gets more content as ChatGPT generates new quests – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim remains hugely popular to this day for two main reasons; firstly because it’s an absolutely fantastic game, but also because it’s still the last major game in the series despite being released in 2011 .

When classic RPGs were released, perhaps few of us thought about the possibility of having AI create endless quests for us. Today, few technologies are hotter than artificial intelligence, ChatGPT is probably the most common one, able to tell you the best recipe for peanut butter cookies, do your homework and write quitting movie scripts.

YouTuber Joov realized that the latter could be a perfect fit for an RPG and decided to integrate ChatGPT into Skyrim. Initially, this mostly resulted in boring fetch quests, but after a few tweaks, Joov suddenly had an endless stream of content.

You can check out the results below. Maybe it’s a hint of the future, where your games don’t necessarily have the same content as your friends anymore, and the AI ​​tailors its adventures just for you. It also opens up for a game that never runs out of content, as there are always new missions to play.

Does this sound good to you?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81RSpHNbi5M/

See also  "Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap" PS5 version will be released on January 20, 2023 "Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap"

You may also like

Ghostwriter brings generative AI to life – Engadget...

Samsung Galaxy S23 & S23+ setup and second...

With the VW ID. Buzz on the ski...

New Bluetooth function: This brings you Auracast

Fifth generation is making solid progress

Smart, flush-mounted, multiple: where USB ports on sockets...

AI method uses fingerprints to determine the type...

From the Motorola Rizr to the ThinkPhone: what’s...

Interactive collaboration with the Philips 222B1TC monitor

Valentine’s Day: Beware of “romance” scams!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy