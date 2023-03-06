The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim remains hugely popular to this day for two main reasons; firstly because it’s an absolutely fantastic game, but also because it’s still the last major game in the series despite being released in 2011 .

When classic RPGs were released, perhaps few of us thought about the possibility of having AI create endless quests for us. Today, few technologies are hotter than artificial intelligence, ChatGPT is probably the most common one, able to tell you the best recipe for peanut butter cookies, do your homework and write quitting movie scripts.

YouTuber Joov realized that the latter could be a perfect fit for an RPG and decided to integrate ChatGPT into Skyrim. Initially, this mostly resulted in boring fetch quests, but after a few tweaks, Joov suddenly had an endless stream of content.

You can check out the results below. Maybe it’s a hint of the future, where your games don’t necessarily have the same content as your friends anymore, and the AI ​​tailors its adventures just for you. It also opens up for a game that never runs out of content, as there are always new missions to play.

Does this sound good to you?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81RSpHNbi5M/