Skyworth QLED 4k Google Eye Care TV launched: "Global TV Festival" is coming!

Skyworth QLED 4k Google Eye Care TV launched: "Global TV Festival" is coming!

The domestic brand Skyworth launched the new SUE8100 model Google TV QLED Eye Care TV at the Global TV Festival! The latest Eco-QLED technology and 7 major image quality adjustment models, coupled with KSF lamp beads, can truly restore 1.07 billion colors and brighten skin tone for users. Health Platform with 3 different modes, coupled with flicker-free technology, effectively reduces damage to eyes.

SUE8100 has a built-in Google TV interface, which integrates a series of entertainment applications such as Netflix and YouTube, and the exclusive technology Daily Family makes remote control settings more convenient and easy to understand. In addition, use the UI layout, increase the top tab navigation bar, cancel the left application icon, and double-screen preview. The product is also equipped with HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby ATMOS technology and two-way Bluetooth 5.1 connection. For the first time, a special backlight is used, and special KSF fluorescent red pink lamp beads are added to the backlight, which guarantees more than 1.07 billion colors, and the color gamut coverage rate has increased by 47%, making the skin color performance more accurate.

SUE8100 is equipped with Dolby ATMOS and DTS StudioSound system, providing up to 7.1-channel surround sound effect, which can bring the most realistic surround sound to users’ ears. In addition, SUE8100 is also equipped with two-way Bluetooth 5.1, which can be both an output device and an input device. The upgraded 5.1 direction finding algorithm can accurately identify and measure, and achieve instant connection. At the same time, the cache function is updated, that is, the previously connected device can be quickly connected when it is turned on, and will not be cleared.

From April 1st to April 30th, anyone who purchases a brand new 50-inch SUE8100 Google TV QLED (recommended retail price: $4,690) can enjoy an additional 3-year free on-site inspection service in addition to the fixed 3-year free warranty. The first 100 consumers will get a $300 Netflix digital gift card. Quantities are limited and while supplies last.

In addition, if you purchase a 50-inch, 55-inch or 65-inch SUC7500 Android TV, you can get a free air purifier.

