Slay dragons in the real world! Capcom teamed up with Niantic to create a “Monster Hunter” AR mobile game! The text contains the URL for the registration of the packaging and testing!

Niantic and Capcom have announced that Monster Hunter Now, a real-life action role-playing mobile game, will launch in September 2023. Players can fight against large monsters in the real world with friends. The game is similar to the design of “Pokemon Go”, allowing players to find monsters in the real world, but this game has more action RPG elements and can have a richer combat experience.

Players can adventure alone, or play with up to four friends. In addition, there will be many weapons and equipment in the game for players to collect and upgrade to further enhance the character’s ability. The game will be available for free on iOS and Android devices in September 2023, but there will also be an option for in-app purchases. Players can register on the official website to participate in the closed beta on April 25th. The game will retain the core elements of the Monster Hunter series and is designed to appeal to newcomers and seasoned players alike.

In addition, there are some other features in the game, such as the player can carry the Elu cat, use the Paintball mechanism to mark monsters, and find monsters in the real world through AR technology. This project has been in development for four years and has received the attention and expectations of many Monster Hunter fans.

Test registration URL: https://monsterhunternow.com/