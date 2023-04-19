Home » Slay dragons in the real world! Capcom teamed up with Niantic to create a “Monster Hunter” AR mobile game! The text contains the URL for the registration of the packaging and testing!
Technology

Slay dragons in the real world! Capcom teamed up with Niantic to create a “Monster Hunter” AR mobile game! The text contains the URL for the registration of the packaging and testing!

by admin
Slay dragons in the real world! Capcom teamed up with Niantic to create a “Monster Hunter” AR mobile game! The text contains the URL for the registration of the packaging and testing!

Niantic and Capcom have announced that Monster Hunter Now, a real-life action role-playing mobile game, will launch in September 2023. Players can fight against large monsters in the real world with friends. The game is similar to the design of “Pokemon Go”, allowing players to find monsters in the real world, but this game has more action RPG elements and can have a richer combat experience.

Players can adventure alone, or play with up to four friends. In addition, there will be many weapons and equipment in the game for players to collect and upgrade to further enhance the character’s ability. The game will be available for free on iOS and Android devices in September 2023, but there will also be an option for in-app purchases. Players can register on the official website to participate in the closed beta on April 25th. The game will retain the core elements of the Monster Hunter series and is designed to appeal to newcomers and seasoned players alike.

In addition, there are some other features in the game, such as the player can carry the Elu cat, use the Paintball mechanism to mark monsters, and find monsters in the real world through AR technology. This project has been in development for four years and has received the attention and expectations of many Monster Hunter fans.

Test registration URL: https://monsterhunternow.com/

See also  Cell phone customers are now getting this glaring advantage

You may also like

Lidl offers brand new robotic lawnmowers for small...

MSI pure white build machine recommended HK$14,999 to...

On the way to green concrete

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies That Are Easy To Mine

Nokia T21 in the test: 250 euro tablet...

QD OLED immersive entertainment work experience Philips Evnia...

Nuclear fusion: X-point emitters for more compact fusion...

From NT$8,850!Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 / Pro announced,...

prices, launch dates and features • Techzilla

HomePod, HomePod mini can send your phone a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy